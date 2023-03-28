We are just one day away from the final premiere of a new Riverdale run and we confirm when season 7 will come out by offering the release time on The CW and Netflix for international viewers, as well as introducing the confirmed cast.

Adapted by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW, Riverdale is a supernatural drama series based on the characters of Archie Comics, following a group of teens who have to solve a murder and uncover dark secrets in the titular town, starring K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse.

Riverdale season 7 release time on The CW

Riverdale season 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on The CW.

Season 7 will consist of 20 episodes and each installment will air weekly on a Wednesday night.

The series finale has already been confirmed to be on August 23, 2023, and our full release schedule confirms the release dates and episode titles of the first five installments.

The official synopsis from the network reads:

“The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before—the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950s.”

Riverdale season 7 release time on Netflix internationally

The Twitter account for Netflix France previously confirmed that Riverdale season 7 would air internationally on March 30, 2023.

Following the pattern of most releases on the platform, season 7 will be added at 8 am BST, which translates to the following times below where you are:

European Time: 9 am CET

India Time: 12.30 pm IST

Australia Time: 4.30 pm ACDT

This means new episodes of the final season will air one day after its premiere in the US, and new installments will continue to air every Thursday internationally.

Additionally, the Netflix US premiere of season 7 is expected to air around late August/September 2023.

Meet the Riverdale season 7 cast

All of your favorite, familiar faces will be returning for the final season, including leads KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, et al, and Kiernan Shipka is also teased to make a return as Sabrina Spellman after the crossover last season.

Two new additions to the cast include Nicholas Barasch from Bull and Backyardians fame and Karl Walcott from District 31 and Le Chalet.

Below, we have included the full and confirmed cast list for season 7:

KJ Apa – Archie Andrews

– Archie Andrews Lili Reinhart – Betty Cooper

– Betty Cooper Camile Mendes – Veronica Lodge

– Veronica Lodge Cole Sprouse – Jughead Jones

– Jughead Jones Madelaine Petsch – Cheryl Blossom

– Cheryl Blossom Casey Cott – Kevin Keller

– Kevin Keller Charles Melton – Reggie Mantle

– Reggie Mantle Erinn Westbrook – Tabitha Tate

– Tabitha Tate Mädchen Amick – Alice Cooper

– Alice Cooper Vanessa Morgan – Toni Topaz

– Toni Topaz Drew Ray Tanner – Fangs Fogarty

– Fangs Fogarty Nicholas Barasch – Julian Blossom

– Julian Blossom Karl Walcott – Clay Walker

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

