Star Wars’ Dexter Jettster is getting his own short story and fans are joking that they need an expansion in the style of ‘The Bear’.

The concept of a Star Wars restaurant-based science fiction drama has just been expanded with confirmation of a new short story for Dex’s Diner owner, Dexter Jettster; and fans are already joking about a series in the style of FX’s The Bear.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones/LucasFilms/Disney Plus Media Center

Star Wars’ iconic diner owner is getting his own short story

The second film from the Star Wars prequel movie trilogy, Attack of the Clones, featured Obi-Wan Kenobi visiting an American 1950s-style diner in the hopes of asking an old friend for some advice.

This old friend was nonother than Dexter Jettster, an alien cook and the comical owner of the Dex’s Diner establishment. Here, Dexter is the one to identify a poisoned dart as coming from the planet Kamino, leading Kenobi on an investigation to find the water world and eventually, discovering the clone army that had been developed in secret.

This week, the previews for the next installment of the From a Certain Point of View book series, titled ‘Return of the Jedi’, were shared online, one of which is based on the Dex’s Diner owner himself.

From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi contains a collection of 40 short stories from 40 different authors and the preview for ‘The Veteran’ by Adam Lance Garcia, the short story featuring Dexter Jettster, reads:

“Dexter Jettster thought of the boy [Obi-Wan Kenobi] he had met on Lenahra and all that the boy would never see. He thought of the warrior the boy had become and the war that had been lost. The war Dexter Jettster had helped start.”

Interestingly, the inclusion of Dexter in The Return of the Jedi anthology book confirms that he is indeed alive during the events of the movie of the same name, making him one of the oldest characters in Star Wars, in terms of the canonical movies.

Star Wars fans want a spin-off in the style of ‘The Bear’

News of the side story focusing on the owner of Dex’s Diner was met with a positive reception from fans, especially when outlet IGN shared a post about the novel online; to which many fans responded by demanding an expansion of the story in the style of The Bear.

For those unaware, The Bear is a popular restaurant-based drama series created by FX for Hulu. The series focuses on a young chef called Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), who moves home to Chicago to take over his brother’s sandwich shop after his sudden death.

The Bear debuted in June 2022 and returned for a second season in June 2023 to a truly breathtaking reception; not only was The Bear FX’s most-watched comedy series in the network’s history, but also sits at an outstanding 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.5/10 on IMDB.

Could we see a potential Dex’s Diner series in the style of The Bear? Let’s be honest, it’s highly unlikely that Disney would give a greenlight to a show like that; however, it would undoubtedly be the single most unique Star Wars project ever produced. Either way, it’s fun to see what’s on the menu.

From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi is scheduled to launch on August 29, 2023.

