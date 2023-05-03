Who animates the ‘Sith’ episode from Star Wars: Visions season 2 and who are the voice cast for Lola and her evil former master?

Star Wars: Visions is back with another nine-episode anthology adventure that will explore forgotten stories across the iconic science fiction universe.

Each new episode from the animated series will be produced by a different production studio around the world and with Volume 2 set to release via Disney Plus in just a few short hours, fans are entering their final countdown.

One of the new episodes that has particularly captured the interest of fans is called ‘Sith’ but what is this chapter of Star Wars: Visions season 2 all about, who produces the episode, and who are the main voice cast?

Who animates Star Wars: Visions season 2 ‘Sith’?

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘Sith’ tells the story of a “A former Sith apprentice [called Lola], leading a peaceful, but isolated life, is confronted by the past when her old master tracks her down.”

The episode is animated by a Spanish production company called El Guiri and directed by veteran filmmaker Rodrigo Blaas.

Blaas found success early in his career after co-founding the Stromboli Animation group in 1997, before joining Blue Sky Studios to work on the iconic Ice Age feature film.

The filmmaker would then transition to Pixar Animation Studios where he worked on well-known titles such as Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Wall-E, and La Luna.

Before founding El Guiri with his partner, Blaas would also team up with Guillermo del Toro to develop Trollhunters as well as producing the award-winning short film Alma.

Visions season 2 ‘Sith’ voice cast revealed

There are just two main characters in the ‘Sith’ episode from Star Wars: Visions season 2, the former Sith apprentice Lola and her former master – who remains suspiciously unnamed at the time of writing.

Lola is voiced by Spanish actress Ursula Corbero, whilst the unnamed Sith Master is voiced by Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

Ursula Corbero is a 33-year-old actress from Barcelona who fans may recognize as both Tokyo from the infamous Money Heist series on Netflix, or as Baroness from the 2021 G.I. Joe Origins movie Snake Eyes.

She has also featured in The Tree of Blood, Paquita Salas, and Como Sobrevivir a una despedida, as well as dubbing roles in The Emoji Movie, The Secret Life of Pets, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.

Corbero is joined on the cast of Star Wars: Visions season 2 ‘Sith’ by fellow Spanish star Luis Tosar.

Tosar is a 51-year-old veteran of the entertainment industry working as an actor, producer, and musician since 1994.

His biggest roles have arguably come in Cell 211, El Nino, Sleep Tight, Toro, Take My Eyes, and The Weakness of the Bolshevik – his only major English role was in Miami Vice alongside Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Netflix

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers