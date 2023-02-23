LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Yuri Lowenthal attends The Game Awards 2018 - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on December 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The latest episode of the popular Disney Plus animated series delivered a handful of new characters to pique interest and we reveal who voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, plays, explore The Bad Batch season 2 episode 10 cast, and discuss the new character Benni Baro.

Star Wars fans will have to wait patiently to hear if the animated series has been renewed for a third season, as season 2 wasn’t announced until the first run’s finale.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Who does Yuri Lowenthal play in The Bad Batch? Meet Benni Baro’s voice actor

Yuri Lowenthal plays Benni Baro in Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 10, titled Retrieval, and the voice actor also played an additional, unnamed miner.

Benni is an original character to enter the Star Wars universe, depicted as a humanoid whose first appearance was in episode 9, titled The Crossing.

The new character was first shown stealing the Batch’s Marauder, creating mystery around who the thief was in Star Wars lore.

Lowenthal is notably known as the voice of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game for PlayStation.

The voice actor has also worked on a plethora of animated movies, television series, and video games, including Death Stranding and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 10 cast

Accompanying Lowenthal in the season 2 episode 10 cast is series regulars, Dee Bradley Baker – who voices every character in Clone Force 99 – and Michelle Ang, who plays Omega.

Aleks Le, of Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Super fame, is also on board as Drake, alongside Doom Patrol and Hyrule Warriors voice actor, Jonathan Lipow.

Dee Bradley Baker – The Bad Batch

– The Bad Batch Michelle Ang – Omega

– Omega Yuri Lowenthal – Benni Baro / Miner #1

– Benni Baro / Miner #1 Aleks Le – Drake / Miner #2

– Drake / Miner #2 Jonathan Lipow – Mokko

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes on Disney Plus, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will air as a double bill serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023, and each episode releases weekly on a Wednesday as per Disney’s release schedule.

By Jo Craig

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.

