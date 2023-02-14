From BLACKPINK star Lisa to Win Metawin, Thai stars are now dominating both the world of entertainment and fashion. In this article, we present you the top Thai fashion icons that you need to be on the lookout for in 2023.

K-Pop and K-Drama have continued to take over mainstream entertainment trends around the world in recent years. Along with that, there’s a rising interest in Thai showbiz. The segment has attracted global fandom since the arrival of the 2gether series, Boys Over Flowers’ remake F4 Thailand, and last year’s hit BL, the KinnPorsche series.

As the stars impress with their acting as well as singing projects, we are going to take a look at all the top Thai icons who are bringing all the glitz and glamour to the fashion world.

Top 10 Thai fashion icons

10. James Jirayu

James Jirayu Tangsrisuk, 29, most recently graced the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actor has modeled in Dior for its different collections and accessories. Undoubtedly, Jirayu’s charm never misses the mark.

9. PP Krit

PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn is known for his sultry yet elegant fashion sense. He can effortlessly pull off any outfit style. The 23-year-old has graced a number of events for brands including Celine, BVLGARI, and more.

8. Apo Nattawin

Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, 28, is aiming for the sky since starring in the KinnPorsche series. Thanks to his rising success, the star continues to increase his value as he graces a number of magazine covers.

Apo recently donned Tiffany & Co. for his Harper’s Bazaar feature. He also joined hands with Vogue Thailand for their 10th-anniversary issue.

7. Kimberley

Kimberley Anne Woltemas is one of the fashion icons who is stealing hearts with her stunning style. The 31-year-old most recently attended a Cartier event in Thailand alongside Jisoo of Blackpink.

6. BamBam

From leaving fans swooning over his charming personality to flaunting his natural sense of fashion, GOT7 star BamBam never fails to impress.

The 25-year-old K-Pop star has donned brands like Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.

5. Davika

Mai Davika Hoorne, 30, is strutting her way into the world of fashion with all the glamour. From donning brands like Gucci to gracing magazine covers, the icon is surely making jaws drop to the floor.

4. Ten Lee

NCT and WayV star, Ten Lee, has been turning heads with his irresistible charm. The K-Pop star graced the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week and stole the spotlight with his sultry attire.

The 26-year-old is known for being a designer with a natural sense of art. Ten previously also flaunted his skills when he launched a clothing collection with Represent.

3. Bright Vachirawit

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, 25, is well-known for being the face of Burberry. Last year, the star got named the brand’s South Asia-Pacific ambassador. The stunning icon also attended the Burberry show in London in 2022.

The multi-talented artist is one of the faces behind taking Thai entertainment to international waters. As a result, Bright has truly made the world his own runway.

2. Win Metawin

2023 is undeniably going to be Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn’s year. The top icon reached a new career height when he got appointed as the brand ambassador for Prada.

The 23-year-old attended the Prada show during the 2023 Milan Fashion Week and turned heads. It marked Win’s second time attending the star-studded fashion week. However, this time he was present as a proud ambassador.

Win has continued to model for a number of luxury fashion houses flaunting his top-tier visuals.

1. Lisa

K-Pop megastar and Thai icon, Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa is leading the game both in the world of showbiz and fashion.

As BVLGARI’s brand ambassador, Lisa collaborated with the brand for a stunning limited edition watch.

Along with her performing duties, the BLACKPINK star also makes sure to keep her ambassador and fashion duties in check. Last weekend, Lisa attended the Celine Winter 2023 show in Paris. As fans say, that’s queen Lalisa!

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

