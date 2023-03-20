Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 is slowly picking up the pace, and as it gets closer to the release of episode 11, fans get curious to learn about the release schedule of the anime’s episode.

The previous episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 showed Canute’s evil side. We also learned from the episode that Canute and Thorfinn’s past deeds are quite similar. However, the former wasn’t guilty at all, but the latter couldn’t stop blaming himself for his past activities. Well, Canute will be seen as one of the most cunning and manipulative characters in the story, and it would be horrifying to see what will happen when Thorfinn and Canute come in front of each other once again.

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 will get released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8:30 AM PST. After it airs in Japan, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode for fans residing outside Japan. The below time schedule will help you learn the release timing for your region.

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM (March 20th)

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM (March 20th)

British Time – 4:30 PM (March 20th)

European Time – 5:30 PM (March 20th)

India Time – 10:00 PM (March 20th)

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (March 21st)

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 3:30 AM (March 21st)

What happened in the anime’s tenth episode?

The episode starts showing Einar and Thorfinn finishing cutting the last tree. While the duo gets excited as they will be free again, they also discuss what they will do once they are free. Einar tells Thorfinn that he has nothing to do in his village as he has no family. Thorfinn shares the possibility of going directly to Iceland. After that, Ketil shows up and informs them that he is going to see King Harald, and once he is back, Thorfinn and Einar will be freed.

Moving forward, the episode takes us to Denmark, where Canute is standing with Wulf, the battle instructor. Canute asks Wulf about his brother Harald’s health. He decides to visit his bedridden brother after learning that the next few days will be critical. When he arrives at his brother’s place, he is welcomed by his sister Estrid, whom he completely ignores. Later, while he talks with King Harald, suddenly, he sees their father’s face in his brother’s face.

Later, when he sits alone in his chamber, he again sees the floating head of King Sweyn, who asks him to accept that he has poisoned his brother. That’s when Canute accepts it, saying that the world cannot have two kings. Besides that, he says that King Sweyn’s cursed head is someone he can be honest with. King Sweyn also says that Canute will have to suffer from more pain than Harald. Before vanishing, he praises him for having a mindset like a king.