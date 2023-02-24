The first episode of season 3 has already introduced an uncommon fish species to become acquainted with and we explain what a Wahoo is from Outer Banks on Netflix and reveal what the name means.

Netflix recently announced that Outer Banks would be returning for season 4, however, we’ve still to find out if it will be the final season or not. Fans should expect the fourth season to drop sometime in 2024.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 3**

MORE OBX3: Outer Banks fans need to know that a boat ride from Barbados would take days

What is a Wahoo in Outer Banks and what does the name mean?

Wahoo, or Acanthocybium solandri, is a type of scombrid fish – a family consisting of 51 species of common fish.

This type of fish is primarily found in tropical or subtropical areas, including Hawaii, Bermuda, and some parts of the US – more commonly known as “hoo.”

The origin of the fish’s name, Wahoo, is thought to have come from the common spelling of the Hawaiian word “Oahu,” which also means “gathering place” when referring to Hawaii’s third-largest island.

Wahoo can be identified by their elongated body, similar to a barracuda, sporting blue stripes on their back and sides with razor-sharp teeth and exceptional speed.

Outer Banks season 3 episode 1 recap

Catching up with the crew in Pougelandia, the group spotted a helicopter and decided to track it down, leading to their meeting with Jimmy Portis.

JJ later asks Jimmy what’s brought him down to the island and he responds by saying he was looking for Wahoo fish.

As tension begins to build, JJ explains that Wahoo isn’t in season during September, which signals that Jimmy is lying.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

Outer Banks season 3 episode count

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

The full season 3 episode guide confirms the first episode will be titled “Poguelandia.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all