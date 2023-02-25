(Original Caption) The capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718. Painting by J. L. G. Ferris.

A familiar pirate name has been dropped teasing the continuation of Netflix’s Outer Banks into season 4 and we explain who Edward “Blackbeard” Teach is and reveal what Blackbeard’s treasure is and its possible location.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks**

During the Outer Banks season 3 finale, a stranger approaches the Pogues after their honorary ceremony and JJ asks which captain the stranger was searching for. The mystery character responds, “Edward Teach. Blackbeard,” which neatly sets up the plot for season 4.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

Who is Blackbeard in Outer Banks?

Edward Teach was a real-life English pirate who sailed around the West Indies and the east coast of Britain’s North American colonies.

Teach gained the name Blackbeard through various descriptions from other captains and merchants, who described his very long black beard.

The pirate captained Queen Anne’s Revenge during his time of pillaging, dwelling in New Providence and North Carolina for a time.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

What was Blackbeard’s treasure?

Blackbeard’s treasure is an accumulation of gold and trinkets gathered during his pillage between 1716 and 1718, and is estimated to be worth $12.5 million (approximately 11,062,341.10 GBP) according to the pirate’s ledger reported by We Are The Mighty.

Another of Blackbeard’s treasures was his vessel, Queen Anne’s Revenge, however, the wreck was reportedly discovered in 1996 by private salvagers from Florida, who later found a small amount of gold, a bell dating back to 1705, and apothecary weights.

Back in 2011, excavators discovered a gilded hilt and pommel of French design, which is thought to be Blackbeard’s sword.

However, according to Blackbeard’s ledger, the pirate buried his real treasure that “lay in a location known only to him and the devil.” Whether this is an artifact or a secret he took to the grave remains to be seen.

In the same report by We Are The Mighty, it was speculated that Blackbeard’s treasure may have been stashed away in a cave, similar to how Tom Weal hid his treasure within Dungeon Rock in the state of Massachusetts.

Original Caption

MORE OBX: Outer Banks fans need to know that a boat ride from Barbados would take days

Outer Banks season 4 plot

The Outer Banks cast appeared on stage, during Netflix‘s Poguelandia event in California, to confirm that the series had been renewed for season 4.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are all expected to return for the fourth treasure hunt.

Since there was approximately one year and a half between seasons 2 and 3, fans can expect to season 4 to arrive sometime in 2024.

It seems fairly certain that the Pogues will be tracking down Blackbeard’s lost treasure in season 4, using the captain’s log.

Since Blackbeard’s vessel and gold are presumed to dwell near North Carolina, it’s a fitting crossover with the show.

Season 4 may also lean into discovering Blackbeard’s lost sword, or perhaps the mysterious treasure that lies within the Devil’s knowledge.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all