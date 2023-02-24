Fans already know that Netflix’s Outer Banks is primed and ready to deliver season 4 and the season 3 ending sets up the narrative perfectly. We explain who Edward “Blackbeard” Teach is and reveal if he was a real pirate.

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons on Netflix.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 3**

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained

After the Pogues received honors for their mission 18 months later, the crew seemed to have settled down into the good life.

However, a stranger later approaches them asking if they would help him investigate a captain’s log from 1718, having heard of the Pogues’ prior success.

When JJ asks who the captain was, the stranger responds, “Edward Teach. Blackbeard,” which neatly sets up the plot for season 4.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023.

Who is Edward “Blackbeard” Teach and is he a real pirate?

Yes, Edward Teach was a real-life English pirate who sailed around the West Indies and the east coast of Britain’s North American colonies.

Teach earned the name Blackbeard through various descriptions from other captains and merchants, who described him as having a very black beard which was also very long.

The pirate earned his stature captaining the Queen Anne’s Revenge whilst pillaging as he went, and Blackbeard also inspired future depictions of pirates in fiction because of the terrifying image he portrayed of himself and the violence he ensued.

Primarily settling in New Providence, Blackbeard was also known to have lived in North Carolina – home of the Outer Banks – during the 1700s, and his captain’s log would likely put the Pogues’ journey from Barbados to shame.

Outer Banks season 4

During Netflix’s Outer Banks experience, Poguelandia, hosted in Huntington Beach, California, the cast appeared on stage to confirm that the show had been renewed for season 4.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are all expected to return for the fourth adventure of the popular series.

With approximately one year and a half in between seasons 2 and 3, fans can expect to indulge in season 4 sometime in 2024.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all