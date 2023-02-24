Movies & Television

Who is Edward "Blackbeard" Teach in Outer Banks? - Is he a real pirate?

Pogues of the Carribean.

By Jo Craig

Chase Stokes as John B wearing a pink shirt and standing in sunlight haze in front of a winding staircase in episode 303 of Outer Banks. Calculating the Outer Banks to Bahamas by boat time
Outer Banks - Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

Fans already know that Netflix’s Outer Banks is primed and ready to deliver season 4 and the season 3 ending sets up the narrative perfectly. We explain who Edward “Blackbeard” Teach is and reveal if he was a real pirate.

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons on Netflix.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 3**

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained

After the Pogues received honors for their mission 18 months later, the crew seemed to have settled down into the good life.

However, a stranger later approaches them asking if they would help him investigate a captain’s log from 1718, having heard of the Pogues’ prior success.

When JJ asks who the captain was, the stranger responds, “Edward Teach. Blackbeard,” which neatly sets up the plot for season 4.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023.

Who is Edward “Blackbeard” Teach and is he a real pirate?

Yes, Edward Teach was a real-life English pirate who sailed around the West Indies and the east coast of Britain’s North American colonies.

Teach earned the name Blackbeard through various descriptions from other captains and merchants, who described him as having a very black beard which was also very long.

The pirate earned his stature captaining the Queen Anne’s Revenge whilst pillaging as he went, and Blackbeard also inspired future depictions of pirates in fiction because of the terrifying image he portrayed of himself and the violence he ensued.

Primarily settling in New Providence, Blackbeard was also known to have lived in North Carolina – home of the Outer Banks – during the 1700s, and his captain’s log would likely put the Pogues’ journey from Barbados to shame.

Outer Banks season 4

During Netflix’s Outer Banks experience, Poguelandia, hosted in Huntington Beach, California, the cast appeared on stage to confirm that the show had been renewed for season 4.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are all expected to return for the fourth adventure of the popular series.

With approximately one year and a half in between seasons 2 and 3, fans can expect to indulge in season 4 sometime in 2024.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Stranger Things VR | Official Announcement Netflix
Latest Trailers
My Hero Ultra Rumble | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know