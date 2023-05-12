The end of an era is upon Marvel fans as Guardians of the Galaxy marks the conclusion of James Gunn’s trilogy. We look ahead to confirm what the next Marvel movie is and discuss what’s coming up on Disney Plus as well.

We previously discussed who Jennifer Holland, James Gunn’s wife, was playing in Guardians 3 and introduced you to her character Administrator Kwol.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

What’s the next Marvel movie after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

The next Marvel movie after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be The Marvels, scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, in theatres worldwide.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay co-written with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells, The Marvels is a direct sequel to the 2019 movie, Captain Marvel, and a continuation of the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel.

The first trailer for The Marvels showed Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau teaming up to figure out their power-swapping dilemma.

Secret Invasion will arrive before The Marvels

Disney head, Bob Iger, previously revealed that the company would be cutting down on costs and production output under the Marvel and Star Wars umbrellas.

Therefore, Disney Plus shows Echo, Ironheart, What If…? season 2, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, were all delayed until 2024 and later.

This means that only Secret Invasion and Loki season 2 remain on Marvel’s 2023 television slate for now.

Secret Invasion is due to arrive on June 21, 2023, streaming on Disney Plus, therefore, this series will be the next Marvel project to release after Guardians 3.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics story arc of the same name, the spy thriller miniseries, Secret Invasion, follows former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury, who must manage Earth’s imminent infiltration of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios Official YouTube

Is this the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie?

Director James Gunn has confirmed that Volume 3 will be the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie to conclude the trilogy that he made.

However, the final title card of volume 3 confirmed that The Legendary Star-Lord would return to the MCU in the future, likely in Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars. However, the Guardians’ arc was certainly concluded.

Furthermore, actors Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana also spoke out about how Volume 3 would be their final performances as Drax and Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

