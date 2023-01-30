HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

The Last of Us’ installment this week focuses on new characters, Bill and Frank, and we reveal what disease Frank has in episode 3.

Nick Offerman also stars in the third installment alongside Bartlett, playing partner, Bill, who both play out an emotional story together in the series.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

What disease does Frank have in The Last of Us episode 3?

Although the name of the disease is not said, various outlets have confirmed that Frank has Parkinson’s disease, including Screen Rant, based on the symptoms he is showing.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects part of the brain called the substantia nigra, where a major loss in nerve cells stops the body from producing enough dopamine – a chemical that is integral to the body’s movement.

Primary symptoms include spontaneous body shakes or tremors, movement restriction, stiff joints, and insomnia.

Frank’s disease is another reminder that the Cordyceps virus is not the only threat active in the world of The Last of Us.

Meet actor Murray Bartlett

Australian actor Murray Bartlett began his credited acting career back in the early 90’s, when he starred in popular soaps Home and Away and Neighbours.

The actor is known for his roles as Armond in The White Lotus, and Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales, alongside a small role he fulfilled in season 4 of Sex and the City, which served as the actor’s American debut.

Bartlett currently lives with his partner, Matt, and their border collie rescue named Bo in Provincetown, Massachusetts, as confirmed by Bustle.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max, with each installment released on Sundays.

HBO’s release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced, and episode 4 is scheduled to release on February 5, 2023.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

