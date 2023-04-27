If you require your true-crime fix, then HBO Max has you covered, and we confirm when Love & Death releases in the UK, reveal how many episodes there are, and discuss the cast involved.

We previously outlined HBO Max’s release schedule for Love & Death, which includes all of the episode titles that we know so far and the release dates of all the episodes.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley for HBO Max, the American crime drama series, Love & Death, follows the true story of Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in the 1980s.

When will Love & Death release in the UK?

Love & Death’s release date is confirmed to be, today, Thursday, April 27, 2023, on HBO Max at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Unfortunately, interested parties in the UK will have to wait until Q3 in order to watch the miniseries for themselves.

It was previously confirmed that Love & Death would air in the UK as an ITVX exclusive and it’s not scheduled to arrive until Fall 2023.

ITVX is the streaming platform for the network channel, ITV, and while it requires no subscription, you will have to put up with ads. If you want ads to be removed, however, ITX offers a premium subscription for £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

How many episodes are in Love & Death?

Love & Death has seven episodes to air within the miniseries on HBO Max.

The miniseries will debut with a triple bill, but after the first three episodes air, the show will then settle down into releasing one episode per week.

Love & Death is confirmed to be a limited series, therefore, a second season will not be on the table.

The synopsis provided by HBO reads:

“Two church-going couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

Meet the cast of Love & Death

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, is playing protagonist, Candy, alongside Oscar-nominee, Jesse Plemons.

Jessica Jones star, Krysten Ritter, will be playing a supporting role, and American Horror Story veteran, Lily Rabe, will be portraying victim, Betty Gore.

Below, we have listed the entire cast of Love & Death:

Love & Death is now streaming on HBO Max.

