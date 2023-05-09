Guardians of the Galaxy is not only the final outing for our favorite space group but it also marks the first F-bomb in the MCU and we reveal when you can hear it in Vol 3 and discuss what Kevin Feige said to James Gunn in response.

We previously explained Adam Warlock’s cocoon in Volume 3 and revealed the anti-hero’s first appearance in Marvel Comics.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3**

Where to find the F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The F-bomb drops while Peter Quill, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax are attending a civilian’s home on Counter Earth in their search for the High Evolutionary.

After learning his whereabouts, Peter borrows the civilian’s car and gets in the driver’s side. As Nebula plans to enter the passenger’s side, she cannot open the door.

Peter then walks her through pushing in the button before pulling the handle. After Nebula gets this movement down she asks what’s next and Peter responds: “Open the f****** door.”

James Gunn explains how the F-bomb was approved

During an interview for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 press tour, director James Gunn revealed Kevin Fegie’s response to the F-bomb.

Gunn has previously discussed how the word was not in the script, but on the day of filming, Gunn spoke into Chris Pratt’s ear via a headset and told him to say the line. Gunn loved the delivery so much that he kept it in the final edit.

The director then talked about asking Feige about the swear word after he watched the final edit of the film and he responded with the following:

“Well, you know, the Russo brothers had one in Endgame at one point and, you know, got a big applause, but at the end of the day, the Russo brothers were like, you know, they didn’t want that to be their legacy. And Kevin said, “So, if you want that to be your legacy, then sure.”

Chris Pratt’s dummy in Guardians 3

In the same press interview, Gunn also spoke about the dummy that was used to stand in for Chris Pratt’s character, Peter Quill.

The 35lb breathing dummy was built so that Nebula’s actor, Karen Gillan, could lift the body during the scene where Peter is carried after he fell down drunk.

Gunn also revealed that he sat the dummy on his office couch for a long time and it managed to freak a lot of people out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

