The Mandalorian theory suggests Jar Jar Binks will return with Ahmed Best

The return of actor, Ahmed Best, to the Star Wars franchise has sparked a new theory for The Mandalorian suggesting the actor’s original character, Jar Jar Binks, will return alongside Best’s Jedi role as Kelleran Beq.

Star Wars fans will know that Best first appeared as Kelleran Beq in the game show, Jedi Temple Challenge, wielding a purple lightsaber, which caused fans to think Mace Windu had returned in episode 4.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

The Mandalorian Jar Jar Binks theory

Shared by the TikTok user, Bombastic, this Mando theory picks up after the events of episode 4, The Foundling, within the Order 66 arc.

Kelleran Beq saves Grogu from the Jedi Temple, and the Jedi reassures the child that they are going to meet up with some friends of his.

After Beq crash lands and meets with a member of the Royal Naboo Security Force, he then flies off in an H-type Nubian yacht.

This sparked the theory that Beq’s next location will be Naboo and one of the friends he plans to meet up with is Jar Jar Binks.

Jar Jar Binks is from the Gungan race and served as a military commander and politician on his homeworld of Naboo, later assuming an important role during the Invasion of Naboo and the Clone Wars.

The creator explained how the people of Naboo are currently open to uniting with the Jedi against the opposing forces at this point in the timeline and Jar Jar is a prominent figure who could help.

Having Ahmed Best return to not only his Jedi role in The Mandalorian, but also his voice role as Jar Jar Binks, would be a monumental moment in the franchise.

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

