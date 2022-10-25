Who is Lord Borros from House of the Dragon? Exploring the head of House Baratheon

House Baratheon made it to the finale episode of House of the Dragon, and here, we discuss Lord Borros, the head of the house.

Fans were excited to see the familiar house in HOTD because it made everyone remember Robert Baratheon from Game of Thrones, the warrior who ruled the Seven Kingdoms after ending the Targaryen rule.

House of the Dragon episode 10 was all about Rhaenyra and Daemon’s efforts to take back the succession of the Iron Throne from Aegon II. For that, they needed allies, so Rhaenyra sent her sons, Jace and Luke, to seek loyalty from different houses. The former goes to House Stark while the latter head towards the House Baratheon, headed by Lord Borros.

Who is Lord Borros from House of the Dragon?

Borros Baratheon, the lord of Storm’s End and head of House Baratheon, was the son of Boremund Baratheon and the cousin of Rhaenys Velaryon.

During the Dance of the Dragons, Borros supported Aegon II Targaryen over Rhaenyra. The main reason behind his decision was that he believed the Targaryen House had taken the Baratheon house for granted. Moreover, on behalf of the Green Council, Aemond goes to Borros with a proposal to marry one of his daughters if he agrees to stand with them and not the black council.

The man at the top is Boremund Baratheon who we saw earlier in the season bend the knee to Princess Rhaenyra. He is now deceased after the time jump. His son Borros Baratheon is now the Lord of Storm’s End. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/tNM9JiTqyR — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 21, 2022

Besides this, he stood by Aegon II because he felt that when Rhaenyra will come to know that the Storm End had chosen her half-brother, she would come to make peace.

When Aemond and Lucerys approached him, seeking loyalty for their councils, Borros chose the former’s green council as the Targaryen prince agreed to marry the Storm End Lord’s daughter. Later, when Aemond wanted to fight Lucerys, Borros stopped him by saying he would not allow bloodshed in his council. However, he also said he wouldn’t interfere with anything outside House Baratheon.

Welsh actor Roger G. Evans portrayed Lord Borros in House of the Dragon.