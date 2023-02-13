Movies & Television

Who is Marvel's Magus and how does he connect to Adam Warlock?

Marvel's golden boy has arrived.

By Jo Craig

It was a jam-packed Sunday night for superhero fans, who indulged in trailers from Marvel and DC. A second trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released and we explain who Magus is from Marvel and reveal how he’s connected to Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

It’s been confirmed that this will be the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and actor, Dave Bautista, has also confirmed that it will be his final time playing Drax – suggesting the character may go out in a blaze of glory.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Magus in Marvel?

The Magus was an entity from Marvel Comics that fused with Adam Warlock to create an evil version of the anti-hero from the future.

When enclave specimen, Warlock, opposed Magus and his empire, the entity doused Warlock with radiation in order to summon the agent of Chaos and Order, the In-Betweener, who brought Warlock into a special realm, outside of space and time as we know it, in order to brainwash him.

After driving him insane, Warlock then transformed into the Magus and became an evil version of Warlock who traveled through time to build his Universal Church of Truth empire.

Back in time, Thanos interrupted the path that would lead to Warlock’s morph into the Magus, rendering his evil alias extinct, however, the Magus did return to Warlock during Infinity War after a spell he cast backfired.

Marvel fans are obviously wondering if this story arc will be explored in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. 

Is Adam Warlock good or bad?

In Marvel comics, Adam Warlock spends a short amount of time as a villain but is often described as an anti-hero within the fandom. 

However, after his encounter with the High Evolutionary, whom he opposes, Adam is soon recognized as a hero and even joins the Guardians in their future endeavors.

From the first two trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it seems clear that Chukwudi Iwuji’s, High Evolutionary, will be playing the main antagonist of the movie, but considering the origin of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, it’s possible the character will serve as a secondary antagonist for a portion of the movie. 

By Jo Craig

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

