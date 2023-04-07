Marvel Studios has released its first, full-length trailer for Secret Invasion and we discuss why the villain, Gravik, may connect to Super Skrull, explain who the anti-hero is, and discuss how these characters link to that rumored Doctor Doom post-credits scene.

Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the antagonist of the Marvel series, Gravik, who is also an original character within the MCU with no prior origin in Marvel Comics.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics story arc of the same name, the spy thriller miniseries, Secret Invasion, follows former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury, who must manage Earth’s imminent infiltration of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls.

Who is Super Skrull

First appearing in Fantastic Four #18 in 1963, Super Skrull, or Kl’rt, is portrayed as a supervillain and antihero.

Hailing from Tarnax IV, the soldier suffered many defeats within the army and was forced into exile from Zaragz’na – his wife’s home planet – and his family.

After the Fantastic Four ended the attempted invasion of Earth by Skrull emperor Dorrek VII, he then recruited Kl’rt to be a host of combined abilities to match the super teams’ in rebellion.

Since Gravik can shapeshift, able to extend his arm similar to Reed Richards’ powers, many Marvel fans believe Gravik is the MCU’s version of Super Skrull.

Additionally, after Kl’rt’s feat, more super Skrulls were made to harness the power of a multitude of superheroes, so we may end up seeing more than one of them.

Marvel fans believe Gravik is the MCU’s Super Skrull

Gravik possessed shapeshifting powers in line with all Skrulls, however, Super Skrull’s abilities mimic the powers of the Fantastic Four. Therefore, if we see Gravik burst into flames or become invisible, we’ll know he’s the Super Skrull.

It’s possible that Gravik was created as a decoy that may evolve to become Super Skrull by the end of the series.

Since Super Skrull is also known to be a popular enemy of the Fantastic Four, this has led the fanbase to believe that Secret Invasion will include a small introduction to the team’s anticipated arrival.

Another fan thought Gravik was using Groot’s power since his arm also looks like it takes the form of a tree branch. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 may set this up.

The fandom has even gone as far to say Super Skrull will be the main antagonist of the first Fantastic Four movie in Phase 6, with Doctor Doom taking more of a back seat until Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom post-credits scene

Last year, alleged leaked concept art from the post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reportedly surfaced, showing the arrival of Doctor Doom.

When this scene did not come to fruition, a closer inspection turned to the character standing in front of the nemesis wearing black overalls and he clearly resembles Ben-Adir’s Gravik.

Instead of Emporer Dorrek VII hiring Super Skrull to go up against the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom may end up hiring Gravik directly to become his Super Skrull.

Every Marvel fan is most excited to hear about the new Fantastic Four casting, and with the pieces beginning to move toward their arrival, that announcement should be coming pretty soon.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney Plus.

