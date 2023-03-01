Episode 8 of HBO’s adaptation sounds like it will be another harrowing one for Joel and Ellie and we explain who David is and reveal who plays him, introduce you to actor Scott Shepherd, and supply an episode 8 preview.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation has officially been renewed for season 2, and it will cover the events of the video game The Last of Us Part II.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us**

Who is David in The Last of Us?

David serves as the main antagonist during the winter chapter of The Last of Us video game and is voiced by Uncharted actor Nolan North.

Ellie met David and his friend, James, while deer hunting in the winter of 2033, and the group had a standstill at gunpoint with Ellie demanding medicine in return for a share of her meat.

David eventually managed to capture Ellie and put her in a cell, where she quickly realized that David’s group were cannibals.

Meet Scott Shepherd

American actor Scott Shepherd began his credited career back in 1995 with the movie, Throwing Down, and the actor then had a six-year hiatus.

When Shepherd returned to acting, he picked up roles in the movies Side Effects, Bridge of Spies, and Jason Bourne.

Shepherd is also known for his roles in television, particularly The Young Pope, Wormwood, and True Detective.

More recent roles saw Shepherd play John Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Casey in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and the actor also has an upcoming role in the film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Last of Us episode 8 preview

The Last of Us episode 8 is scheduled to release on February 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and nine episodes have been confirmed for the first season.

Episode 8, titled When We Are in Need, will see leader, David, and his partner, James, – played by the original Joel voice actor, Troy Baker – offer Ellie a place in his religious group, leading to a harrowing situation.

The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

