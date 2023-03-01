The law is back to oversee season 3 of the popular show on Netflix and we provide a recap on who Deputy Shoupe is and reveal who plays him, introduce you to actor Cullen Moss and lay out an Outer Banks episode guide.

The Outer Banks cast appeared on stage, during Netflix‘s Poguelandia event in California, to confirm that the show had been renewed for season 4.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

Who is Deputy Shoupe?

Deputy Shoupe, nicknamed Vic by Ward, is a regular supporting character in Outer Banks.

Shoupe appeared in eight episodes of season 1 and season 2, as well as starred in four episodes of season 3.

After Sheriff Peterkin died, Shoupe became the new Sheriff and he had his work cut out for him chasing down the Pogues.

Season 1 saw Shoupe arrest JJ and take part in the manhunt for John B, while season 2 saw the Pogues attempt to convince Shoupe of John B’s innocence and he later set up a hotline when the group went missing.

Meet Cullen Moss

American actor, Cullen Moss, began his credited acting career back in the late 90s with voice work for Taiho Shichauzo!.

Moss later went on to star in the significant projects Dawson’s Creek, The Notebook, and One Tree Hill.

Something to note of Moss’ career is the fact that he’s played a number of law enforcers in film and television, in addition to Outer Banks, including his role as Officer Gorman in The Walking Dead, a State Trooper in True Detective, and an I.C.E. Officer in Sleepy Hollow.

Moss has one upcoming project where he’ll play Principal Jackson in Arden High, and the character is also expected to return for Outer Banks season 4.

Outer Banks season 3 episode count

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

The full season 3 episode guide confirms the first episode is titled “Poguelandia.”

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

