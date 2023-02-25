Netflix has returned many characters throughout the treasure-hunting show’s longevity, and we introduce you to Nicholas Cirillo, the actor who plays Barry in Outer Banks, and we discuss season 4 details.

After season 3 was released only on Thursday, fans have already revealed that they binged the latest run within one day.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

**Warning – spoilers ahead for Outer Banks**

Who is Barry in Outer Banks?

Barry B. Benson was introduced as a supporting antagonist back in season 1 of Outer Banks on Netflix.

The drug-dealer come pawnshop manager previously sold drugs to Rafe Cameron and Luke Maybank, and held John B, JJ, Pope, Kiara, and Sarah at gunpoint when they were trying to sell the initial gold they found.

In season 2, Rafe asks Barry for his help in stashing the gun used to kill Sheriff Peterkin, but Barry ends up betraying him while he is trying to flee.

Meet Nicholas Cirillo

American actor, Nicholas Cirillo, only began his credited career back in 2019 with the tv miniseries, The Act.

Cirillo then went on to have small parts in Stranger Things, Poker Face, and movies The Giant and Ida Red.

The actor is more recently known for fulfilling the role of Cousin Ched in Marvel’s Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Cirillo currently has a healthy 78.5k following on Instagram, where he shares promotional images and personal snapshots.

Outer Banks season 4 plot

The Outer Banks cast appeared on stage, during Netflix‘s Poguelandia event in California, to confirm that the show had been renewed for season 4.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are all expected to return for the fourth treasure hunt.

Since there was approximately one year and a half between seasons 2 and 3, fans can expect to season 4 to arrive sometime in 2024.

Outer Banks season 3 episode count

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

The season 3 episode guide confirms the first episode will be titled “Poguelandia.”

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

