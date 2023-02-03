As HBO’s The Last of Us episode 4 creeps up, some new characters will be added to the already amazing cast. Specifically, viewers will get to meet Perry but who plays him?

Already viewers have three episodes of The Last of Us under their belts and with only six more to go, things look like they are really heating up in the grim post-apocalyptic world. We’ve already seen deaths and love but what’s next in store for Joel and Ellie?

In episode 4 of the HBO series, fans will get to meet Kathleen, a previously unknown character in The Last of Us played by Yellowjackets actress Melanie Lynskey but there’s also a new character Perry making an appearance. Let’s find out more about who plays him.

Who plays Perry in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Perry, a rebel living in a quarantine zone, will be played by Jeffrey Pierce. Those of you who have played the game will know exactly who he is as the voice of Joel’s younger brother Tommy in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

Outside of video games, 51-year-old Pierce born in Denver, Colorado, has been seen in a variety of roles in popular shows that include The West Wing, Charmed, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and a host of other TV series as well as films.

"The roses have faded, there's frost at my door/

The birds in the morning don't sing anymore/

The grass in the valley is starting to die/

And out in the darkness the whippoorwills cry…" #TLOU pic.twitter.com/6ru1VPPHBj — Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) February 3, 2023

In an interview last year with Gamesradar, Pierce gave a small insight into what his character Perry will bring to the HBO show, “brand new and part of a brand new branch that has huge implications for things that did occur in the game” and that Perry “will unveil things that attach to the game”.

We can’t wait to find out more about Jeffrey’s character and how his role will play out in episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 5th on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 3 will be available from 2 am on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

