Now that the maniacal omnivore is currently tearing up cinemas, we reveal if Cocaine Bear will be streaming on Disney Plus in the future and confirm where to watch the movie right now.

Keri Russell is joined in the cast list by Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the dark comedy, Cocaine Bear, is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that consumed a whole bag of the titular drug in 1985.

Will Cocaine Bear be streaming on Disney Plus?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be streaming on Disney Plus and it is not expected to appear on the platform at any point in the future.

The movie is not being distributed by Disney or Marvel, but instead Universal Pictures, which usually negates the chances of it coming to Disney Plus in the future.

Unfortunately, Cocaine Bear will not be available to stream on Netflix or HBO Max either at any point.

Where to watch Cocaine Bear right now

Cocaine Bear was released on Friday, February 24, 2023, and the only place you can currently watch the movie during its premiere will be in your local theatre.

Cinema exclusive releases can stay in theatres anywhere between 14-90 days, depending on their popularity.

Cocaine Bear will be sharing cinema space with the anticipated Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – a home run for psychotic bears.

Cocaine Bear’s synopsis reads:

“An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.”

Where will Cocaine Bear be streaming?

Cocaine Bear will not be streaming on its release date, however, it will be coming to platforms after its theatrical run.

Universal Pictures is distributing Cocaine Bear, therefore, the dark comedy will follow the pattern of past Universal releases and come to Peacock approximately eight weeks after its cinema debut, estimating its streaming date to be somewhere in mid-to-late April.

Alternatively, the horror comedy will also be making its way to Amazon Prime Video, honoring a deal that was previously made between Universal and the platform. You can anticipate the movie’s Amazon debut to appear sometime in August 2023, four months after its Peacock release.

Cocaine Bear is now in theatres worldwide.

