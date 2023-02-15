Star Wars fans are expecting new additions in the cast to join Mando and Grogu within the third run, as well as the return of familiar faces. One character’s return that’s up for debate is Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and we discuss the possibility of her returning as well as confirming The Mandalorian season 3’s release date.

Season 3 will take place after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, which served as a spin-off to the flagship series.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

Will Gina Carano’s Cara Dune be in The Mandalorian season 3?

No, Gina Carano will not return as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3.

Back in 2021, Carano was reportedly fired by Lucasfilm and UTA following a series of controversial social media posts made by the actor.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement from Lucasfilm:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Since that decision, there have been rumors that Lucasfilm was looking to bring back Carano, after she spoke out about her unfair treatment on the matter, or the studio was looking to recast the character of Cara Dune.

Neither of these rumors have come to fruition and there has been no word on Carano’s involvement with The Mandalorian season 3 nor any other Star Wars project.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Disney+. © 2020

The Mandalorian season 3’s release date is set on March 1, 2023, on Disney Plus.

The official synopsis reads: “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Confirmed directors of season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Rick Famuyiwa, The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and returning director Bryce Dallas Howard.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all