The popular psychological drama is returning after just over a year off the air, and we discuss the number of episodes in Yellowjackets season 2, confirm when the show will return, and reveal where to watch the new season.

Season 1 of the drama premiered back in November 2021 and was renewed for a second season just one month later. Fans will also be delighted to hear that season 3 has already been green-lit.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the American thriller, Yellowjackets, was influenced by the real-life Donner Part and the Andes flight disaster of 1972, following a girl’s soccer team whose flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell.

When does Yellowjackets return? Where to watch season 2

Yellowjackets season 2 is confirmed to be returning on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on the Showtime channel in the US.

Subscribers to the Showtime platform, however, will be able to stream the premiere two days earlier than the network’s debut, on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Similarly in the UK, British fans can tune into Paramount Plus to watch the new episode on March 24, 2023, also.

Yellowjackets – Cr. Showtime/Youtube

The number of episodes in Yellowjackets season 2 has yet to be confirmed

There have been a number of shows that have left the episode count of a new season up in the air until the premiere or later, and Yellowjackets is one of them.

With only one week before season 2’s premiere, fans are still in the dark about how many episodes the sophomore run will have.

To add comfort to the situation, however, it is predicted that season 2 will have ten episodes, matching the episode count of its predecessor run.

Below, we have listed the episode titles of season 2 that we know so far and the installment’s air dates assuming ten episodes will be the case:

Episode 1: Friends, Romans, Countrymen – March 26, 2023

– March 26, 2023 Episode 2: Edible Complex – April 2, 2023

– April 2, 2023 Episode 3: Digestif – April 9, 2023

– April 9, 2023 Episode 4: Old Wounds – April 16, 2023

– April 16, 2023 Episode 5: Two Truths and a Lie – April 23, 2023

– April 23, 2023 Episode 6: TBA – April 30, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – May 7, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – May 14, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – May 21, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – May 28, 2023

By Jo Craig

