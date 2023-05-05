Yellowstone’s current season has been split into two parts and the remainder of the season is due to release this year. We confirm the Yellowstone season 5 part 1 Blu-ray release date and highlight the new additions to the cast this time around.

We previously discussed how many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5, so you know how many installments to expect in the second part.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson for Paramount Network, the American new-Western drama series, Yellowstone, follows the Dutton family of Yellowstone Ranch and their turf wars with the Broken Rock Indian reservation, and Yellowstone National Park, starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 Blu-Ray release date

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the US and it will be available to purchase from Amazon.

This home release will only include the first eight episodes of the season and will be joined by a wealth of bonus content we’ve listed below:

How many episodes in Yellowstone season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 is confirmed to have 14 episodes in this run, which is four more episodes than its previous three seasons.

Since the episode count is a little longer, season 5 has been split into two parts, with part 1 containing eight episodes and part 2 containing the remaining six episodes.



Part 1 saw John Dutton become the new governor who quickly faced a looming impeachment, while the feud between Beth and Jamie continued amidst a lethal cattle disease that was spreading.

Meet the cast of Yellowstone season 5

It was recently announced that lead actor Kevin Costner would not be returning next season, and fans wondered if the series would continue without him, which means part two will be the last time we see John Dutton.

New cast additions joining the season 5 roster are Lilli Kay, Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson, and Kai Caster.

Below, we have listed the full cast of season 5:

