Happy birthday Apo! Today, fans are celebrating KinnPorsche star, Apo Nattawin’s 29th birthday. Forever Geek will dive into the star’s impressive success story and how Apo quickly became one of the most popular Thai actors.

The Asian entertainment sphere has never been better. With a vast catalog of BL series to swoon-worthy talents, the world of Thai drama has quickly become mainstream. Last year, the KinnPorsche series became a massive success and reeled in old and new fans alike.

Today, the actor behind charming Porsche, Apo, is celebrating his 29th birthday on February 24. Let’s take a look at the star’s impressive career.

Apo Nattawin’s rise to fame

Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat has quickly become one of the most cherished stars thanks to his charming personality and infectious energy.

The 29-year-old has been on the acting scene for more than eight years. From Sut Khaen Saen Rak (2015) to Kai Mook Mungkorn Fire (2018), his acting resume boasts a long list of credits.

However, the KinnPorsche series (2022) became the actor’s breakout project. In the mafia romance, Apo played the lead role of troublemaker bodyguard, Porsche, with utmost perfection. From playful and sentimental to action and steamy romance, the star was able to showcase his versatile talents in the BL series. In a short span of time, Apo became one of the top Thai BL actors of 2022.

Since then, the star’s popularity has been touching the sky as an actor as well as a fashion icon. From the BVLGARI event to The Red Sea International Film Festival, Apo has been attending star-studded affairs. The icon has also graced a number of magazine covers and modeled for luxury fashion houses including Dior.

It’s safe to say that 2023 is already looking like a success for Apo as the actor has a new movie project under his belt this year.

Fans pour in heartwarming birthday wishes

To celebrate the special day, fans of Apo are pouring in heartwarming birthday wishes to celebrate the actor and his achievements.

Now, let’s take a look at the sweet messages:

