Bright Vachirawit attends Burberry show and turns the street into his own runway

Bright Vachirawit graced the Burberry show in London and is once again stealing hearts with his top-tier style and enticing charm. Like a scene out of a film – the Thai megastar and leading icon turned the streets into his own runway!

Since making his acting debut, Bright Vachirawit has carved out his own path to global success. Bright’s journey has been quite remarkable, from starring in the 2gether series and F4 Thailand to becoming Burberry’s ambassador. As one of the highest followed Thai celebrities on Instagram, the star paved the way for Thai entertainment and cemented his position as the top influential icon.

Now, Bright Vachirawit is stealing the spotlight at the Burberry show in London as he continues to take over the world of fashion.

Bright Vachirawit attends the Burberry show in London

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, 25, has been serving stunning fashion looks and style inspiration over the years. Thanks to his influence and popularity, his Instagram boasts an impressive followers count of over 17 million.

Beyond the world of acting and singing, Bright is also “shining bright” as a savvy entrepreneur with the clothing label, ASTRO Stuffs, under his belt. It certainly justifies his exceptional presence and fine taste in the world of fashion.

Last year, the fashion icon made history when he became the very first South Asia Pacific ambassador for Burberry. This year, Bright is back to impress as he graced the front row at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week.

Bright Vachirawit’s Burberry show attendance marks his second time at the star-studded affair. The celebrity idol donned an all-black outfit, paired with Burberry’s heritage-style midnight black trench coat. Grand and fabulous!

Fans label Bright a ‘cinematic’ visual

After the event, Bright’s fans rushed to social media and gushed about the star’s presence at the Burberry show. As he strutted his way, fans understandably labeled him a “cinematic” visual.

A fan expresses: “Coming straight from the cinema. Speechless. Bright is captivating!”

Bright turns London streets into his runway

As Bright Vachirawit visited the dreamy city of London, the star posed and turned the streets into his very own runway.

He was spotted at the heart of the city, Westminster Bridge, and some other iconic spots of London.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

