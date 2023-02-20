Top Thai icon and fashion king, Win Metawin is celebrating his birthday today, on 21 February. As the heartthrob turns 24 this year, we are taking a look at the star’s fashion evolution over the years.

Since starring in the 2gether series and taking Thai drama to a global platform, the young icon is expanding his impressive list of achievements as he has gone on to make waves in the world of fashion.

With two new upcoming series under his belt, Enigma and Beauty Newbie, the Velence apparel brand owner is also keeping his fashion duties in check. This year, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn took on the badge of Prada’s global brand ambassador. Therefore, it’s safe to say that 2023 is looking booked and busy, plus already a success for the icon.

Now, what better way to celebrate Win Metawin‘s birthday than a look at his style and fashion evolution over the years? Let’s dive into it!

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Win Metawin’s fashion evolution as star celebrates birthday

Win Metawin‘s journey from next-door sweetheart look to donning luxury labels, his fashion style has certainly seen a massive makeover through the years. However, one thing that remains a staple is his natural grace and charm which continues to remain the ‘it’ factor of his persona.

Win’s loyal and supportive fanbase, Snowballpower, kicked off the celebrations with some heartwarming birthday projects.

To continue the celebrations, Forever Geek will take a look at Win’s various styles and looks over the years, and present how his fashion has evolved.

Pre-fame life

Throwing back to 2017, it’s evident that Win has maintained a classy and boy-next-door sense of style since a young age.

Acting debut and rising popularity

Moving on, the debut of accessories like hats and necklaces since early 2020. It also marked the year when Win started making waves in the showbiz industry.

Thanks to 2gether the series’ huge success, Win and co-star Bright garnered global recognition. Since then, the star has modeled for multiple brands.

Global fame and success

Along with rising fame and success, Win’s personal style also went through subtle changes. For instance, the star has not shied away from experimenting with bold colors and prints. He served a range of stunning looks and fashion inspiration in 2021.

Becoming the face of a luxury label

2022 was packed with attending fashion events and gracing magazine covers. Last year, Win attended the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan.

Following the event, it resulted in a huge social media storm as Win was spotted alongside K-Drama star Song Kang and Jaehyun from NCT.

In 2023, Win joined the Prada family as the luxury label’s global brand ambassador. He then attended the Prada show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 and fans labeled him “classy and expensive.”

We wish Win a very happy birthday, and all the happiness and health!

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

