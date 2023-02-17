Win Metawin fans begin early celebrations with heartwarming birthday projects

It’s an exciting time for Win Metawin fans as they’ve started early celebrations with some heartwarming birthday projects. On 21 February, the top Thai star will celebrate his 24th birthday. If you’re wondering how fans around the world are celebrating the special day, you’ve come to the right place.

2023 started on a spectacular note for Win as he became the global brand ambassador for Prada. From stealing hearts with multiple acting projects to shining bright in the world of fashion, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn has proven to be one of the most successful artists in Thailand. The star has earned himself global recognition thanks to his hard work, talent, and huge impact.

This month, the much-loved actor will be turning 24 in 2023. Win Metawin’s fans, Snowballpower, have prepared some heartwarming birthday projects to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the star.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Win Metawin birthday projects by Snowballpower

From notable charity to birthday ads, Win’s fans from different parts of the world have begun the exciting celebrations. Now, let’s take a look at some of the birthday projects.

Sweet surprise at fan-meet

Earlier this month, Win visited Jakarta for his very first solo fan meet. The fans in attendance kicked off the early celebrations with a special video and messages as they sweetly sang happy birthday for Win. Understandably, after receiving all the love and wishes, the star was visibly touched and emotional.

Furthermore, the fan club also prepared a delicious cake for the dessert business owner’s birthday:

1. Birthday Cake Project #OneMoreWin



In order to celebrate P'Win's early birthday, we sent BD cake to celebrate his early birthday together, with us, Snowballpowers, BWS, and All Win’s fans on his very first solo fanmeet in Jakarta#Win1stFMJKT #winmetawin @winmetawin pic.twitter.com/oxUvfTaD8E — Metawin Union Indonesia (@WinUnionINA) February 12, 2023

Birthday Advertisements

Win’s Singapore fan club, Merlions for Metawin Team, organized an exciting physical advertisement for the star. It will be shown on “200 units at 64 train stations across Singapore,” the team told us.

— Win's 24th Birthday Event

? iView Birthday Ad ?



›› 16 – 22 Feb

›› 5 – 8pm (3 min intervals)

›› 200 units at 64 MRT stations (map in reply)



do tag us and use the #WINCHANTED hashtag if you see it! ??



?: @audboriruk#PhiWin24thBDProject#winmetawin @winmetawin pic.twitter.com/hXepAoG4ez — Merlions for Metawin (@M4Metawin) February 9, 2023

Another YouTube Ads Project for Win Metawin featuring the singer’s solo tracks:

?WIN METAWIN BIRTHDAY PROJECT ?



– Youtube Ads Project



? 2023.02.20-22

?????????????????



Hope you will be able to catch the Ads



Really appreciate if you could tag me when you see the ad^^#PhiWin24thBDProject #PhiWin24thBDGift#winmetawin@winmetawin pic.twitter.com/zE5TYAmZnT — ieL| #PhiWin24thBDProject ? (@o___________sh) February 8, 2023

Birthday advertisement at Hong Kong’s popular spot:

Charity event

Other than the fabulous ad projects, Win’s fans also decided to spread the love with a notable charity event.

The fan club, BWSWRPH, visited the St. Rita Orphanage in Parañaque City, Philippines for Win Metawin’s birthday event.

The team shared with us: “We will spend time with the children at the orphanage to let them feel they are loved and appreciated. Our group will provide food packs, medical needs, and kids’ care [packages.] The kids’ care package includes [a] toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, alcohol, and baby wipes.”

How are you celebrating Win Metawin’s birthday this year? Let us know at Forever Geek.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all