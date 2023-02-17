Cosplay & Culture

Win Metawin fans begin early celebrations with heartwarming birthday projects

By Shriya Swami

Win Metawin looking down at a bunch of blue flowers with sky as backdrop in music video of Silhouette
GMMTV RECORDS | YouTube

It’s an exciting time for Win Metawin fans as they’ve started early celebrations with some heartwarming birthday projects. On 21 February, the top Thai star will celebrate his 24th birthday. If you’re wondering how fans around the world are celebrating the special day, you’ve come to the right place.

2023 started on a spectacular note for Win as he became the global brand ambassador for Prada. From stealing hearts with multiple acting projects to shining bright in the world of fashion, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn has proven to be one of the most successful artists in Thailand. The star has earned himself global recognition thanks to his hard work, talent, and huge impact.

This month, the much-loved actor will be turning 24 in 2023. Win Metawin’s fans, Snowballpower, have prepared some heartwarming birthday projects to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the star.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Win Metawin birthday projects by Snowballpower

From notable charity to birthday ads, Win’s fans from different parts of the world have begun the exciting celebrations. Now, let’s take a look at some of the birthday projects.

Sweet surprise at fan-meet

Earlier this month, Win visited Jakarta for his very first solo fan meet. The fans in attendance kicked off the early celebrations with a special video and messages as they sweetly sang happy birthday for Win. Understandably, after receiving all the love and wishes, the star was visibly touched and emotional.

Furthermore, the fan club also prepared a delicious cake for the dessert business owner’s birthday:

Birthday Advertisements

Win’s Singapore fan club, Merlions for Metawin Team, organized an exciting physical advertisement for the star. It will be shown on “200 units at 64 train stations across Singapore,” the team told us.

Another YouTube Ads Project for Win Metawin featuring the singer’s solo tracks:

Birthday advertisement at Hong Kong’s popular spot:

Charity event

Other than the fabulous ad projects, Win’s fans also decided to spread the love with a notable charity event.

The fan club, BWSWRPH, visited the St. Rita Orphanage in Parañaque City, Philippines for Win Metawin’s birthday event.

The team shared with us: “We will spend time with the children at the orphanage to let them feel they are loved and appreciated. Our group will provide food packs, medical needs, and kids’ care [packages.] The kids’ care package includes [a] toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, alcohol, and baby wipes.”

How are you celebrating Win Metawin’s birthday this year? Let us know at Forever Geek.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden | launch trailer
Latest Trailers
Redfall | “Welcome to Redfall” Official Trailer
Shriya Swami
@https://twitter.com/shriyaswami_

Shriya Swami joined as the Social Media Editor for Entertainment after graduating with First Class BSc (Hons) in Business Management, and MSc in Marketing from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge. She started off her career with a finance and marketing internship and then found her passion in the media industry. She has been working as a social editor and feature writer. When not working, she can be found obsessing over Asian celebrities and showbiz. Shriya is all about exploring the K-World and global entertainment culture. She is an avid snowglobe collector too!

Read more of Shriya's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know