The internet has erupted to the sounds of Chainsaw Man as fans around the world react to the latest brutal anime trailer.

The Fall 2022 slate is shaping up to be an absolutely incredible season for anime fans around the world, with the likes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, My Hero Academia, Spy x Family and much more set to feature.

However, arguably the biggest anime of the Fall slate will be MAPPA’s anime adaptation of the iconic Chainsaw Man series.

The animation giant today, August 5th, held a special livestream event where the third PV trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime was released – here is how Twitter reacted.

Mappa staff after being told they gotta animate AOT final chapters, JJK Shibuya Arc, Vinland Saga season 2 and Chainsaw Man in one year pic.twitter.com/8o22IskF2u — Levi?? (@obsidzen) July 29, 2022

The Chainsaw Man anime releases new trailer

Only a matter of minutes ago, MAPPA hosted a special livestream event for the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation.

As part of the livestream, a brand-new PV trailer was showcased for the very first time and for those of you with a weak stomach, it’s a very gory preview of what should be one of the most brutal anime to date.

Over 200,000 people were watching the livestream online and almost immediately after the new PV trailer was shown, fans in the chat erupted with various emojis and messages of support.

The series will premiere in October 2022 and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Denji will be voiced by Kikunosuke Toya, Makima will be brought to life by Tomori Kusunoki, Aki Hayakawa will be voiced by Shogo Sakata with the one and only Power being depicted by Fairouz Ai.

Twitter reacts to the new CSM trailer

The new Chainsaw Man trailer is going viral on social media platforms and pages around the world, with the vast majority of fans hyping up MAPPA’s upcoming anime adaptation.

The Unofficial Weekly Shonen Jump News Twitter page shared a few still images from the PV trailer, with the three top replies being “Anime of the year”, “Hyped” and “bark bark bark bark bark bark bark bark” – because of course it is.

Describing the new preview, one fan noted “THE CHAINSAW MAN PV WSS SO GOOD???? WHAT THE” with another adding “The Chainsaw Man PV is crazy!!!!!!”

STRANGE: 9 Anime With The Weirdest And Most Absurd Series Names You Can Find

THE FIGHTS IN CHAINSAW MAN ARE GONNA GO SO HARD ??? pic.twitter.com/6zD19UoPVs — CHAINSAW MAN NEWS (@chainsawmannews) August 5, 2022

“THE CHAINSAW MAN PV WAS EVERYTHING I WANTED AND MORE” was the conclusion of one fan who also posted several crying emojis, with another adding “Denji transforming into Chainsaw Man looks insane.”

More tweets from fan reactions included, “Bro Chainsaw Man is gonna be perfect”, “they passed my expectation lets goooo” and “Chainsaw Man trailer looking crispy.”

“Haven’t even watched one trailer of chainsawman nor read the manga but I just know it’s gonna be my next obssesion” – User kinnsmagnum, via Twitter.

I’m lost for words!! Beautiful #chainsawman trailer and the characters design/voice nice! The beat wow….. I’m ready! https://t.co/qnpZV2xtAI — Vida????? (@Vida_42) August 5, 2022

“The new chainsaw man PV looks amazing, can’t wait for October” and “Chainsaw man trailer nearly making me cry man this shit is gonna be so fire” were also shared.

“Ya love to flipping see it man, so happy that Ai Fairouz got the role of Power for the Chainsaw Man anime!! That trailer was insane… gonna be such a fun weekly experience.” – User StickerTricker, via Twitter.

mappa are not holding back with chainsaw man ?? pic.twitter.com/aB27byuk8L — kareem (@kareemmpies) August 5, 2022

However, it appears that not everyone was altogether happy with the new trailer, with one user commenting “New chainsaw man pv looked pretty good. Wish they found a way to incorporate the bright and wild colors from the color pages and manga covers though.”

“The animation is quality but doesn’t feel like it matches the tone. VAs are fine. Sound and music are fine. Overall, there’s a lot of quality, but it feels like the direction lacks the substance of Chainsawman. Will withhold full opinion till the 2nd half.” – User 2GGanon, via Twitter.

VOICE ACTORS: Chainsaw Man anime gets a new trailer and cast details

lmao the mc was reading out the trending hashtags (chainsaw man, denji, power & makima) but aki’s # wasnt there and aki’s va stood up angrily ? they asked fans to hurry make aki’s # trending as well pic.twitter.com/NlqPgazuZb — YOSHIDA YOSHIDA YOSHIDA YOSHIDA YOSHIDA YOSHIDA (@nirofumi) August 5, 2022

What did you think about the new Chainsaw Man trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below and on social media with #ChainsawMan.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]