BLACKPINK star Jisoo radiates in purple at Dior show during Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK star Jisoo has lefts fans starstruck after attending the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week 2023. The star’s stunning purple dress has got the internet talking as some believe there might be a deeper meaning behind the beautiful outfit.

The K-Pop queens have continued to paint the cities pink with their spectacular Born Pink World Tour. While three of the BLACKPINK members have released their solo works, the YG Entertainment label confirmed that Jisoo is also gearing up to make her solo debut in 2023.

Along with their music duties, the girls are also keeping their fashion ambassador duties in check. From Rosé attending the YSL show to Jisoo turning heads at the Dior event, the stars have taken over Paris Fashion Week. Let’s take a look at how the BLACKPINK star stole the show thanks to her purple dress.

Jisoo radiates in purple at the Dior show

On February 28, Kim Jisoo graced the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The icon attended the star-studded event as Dior’s proud brand ambassador.

As Jisoo made her way to the show, the icon’s purple dress noticeably caught the attention of many. The singer completed the look with a Dior handbag and a stunning pair of black high heels.

Dior penned on their Instagram about Jisoo:

“Once again causing a sensation among the expectant crowd, [Jisoo], our global ambassador for fashion and beauty, lit up the arrivals carpet at the #DiorAW23 show by [Maria Grazia Chiuri] in Paris earlier today in an eyecatching amethyst strapless dress.”

However, a theory behind the purple dress is making rounds on the internet in light of March being Women’s History Month:

“Why Purple? According to the International Women’s Day (IWD) organization, Purple is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.”

Jisoo the ‘main event’ and ‘face of Dior’

BLACKPINK’s fans, BLINKs, understandably lined up outside the venue to get a glimpse of their idol. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions:

