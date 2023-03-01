Thai charmer Apo Nattawin shines at Dior show as fans praise his 'golden' visuals

Thai charmer Apo Nattawin graced the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. Thanks to his heavenly visuals and “golden” skin, fans can’t stop gushing over the star’s natural beauty.

Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat seems to have set his eyes on the top as he continues to take over the world of entertainment and fashion. The 29-year-old has quickly become one of the most cherished actors since starring in the 2022 BL series, KinnPorsche.

The Thai drama star recently celebrated his birthday. And now, Apo Nattawin is leaving fans awestruck with his enchanting charm at the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

Apo Nattawin graces the Dior show

It’s noteworthy how Apo’s popularity has skyrocketed in such a short span of time and emerged as a leading actor in Thailand. Last year, Nattawin starred in the KinnPorsche series which set a new benchmark for the world of BL after becoming a massive success.

Since then, the show’s frontmen, Mile and Apo, have managed to draw the attention of not just the global fandom, but also a range of luxury fashion houses and brands. The actors have continued to grace a number of magazine covers and attended star-studded events.

To add to the list of rapidly growing achievements, Apo attended the Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28. It’s safe to say that the star was born to be in the spotlight.

Fans praise Apo’s ‘golden’ visuals

As Apo strutted his way into the streets of Paris, the fans rushed to social media to praise the star’s striking visuals and heavenly golden skin.

A fan gushed: “I really love his [skin tone]. Do we agree that his tone is very beautiful and unique? I feel like I’m [on] the beach when I see him.”

A proud fans pens: “So proud of you Apo, his first Paris Dior show and he made such a great and impressive impact. Everyone is talking about him.”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

