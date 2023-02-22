Cosplay & Culture

Seventeen fans dub Kim Mingyu 'most photogenic idol' after new pictorial feature

By Shriya Swami

CHANEL Parfumeur Masterclass - Photocall
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 26: MinGyu of Boy band Seventeen attends the photocall for the CHANEL Parfumeur Masterclass at Hwigyumjae on January 26, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Seventeen’s Kim Mingyu has done it again! Men Noblesse recently unveiled its brand new pictorial feature with Mingyu. Thanks to his stunning visuals, fans have dubbed the star the “most photogenic idol.”

The K-Pop group, Seventeen has been taking over the trends lately after the special unit, BSS, released their first single album, Second Wind. The subunit members, DK, Seungkwan, and Hoshi, got the groove on as they continue to perform the Fighting dance challenge with fellow idols.

However, the spotlight is now on Mingyu, who is stealing hearts with his latest pictorial. Let’s take a look at the new feature and how fans have reacted to it.

HYBE LABELS | YouTube

Seventeen Kim Mingyu’s new pictorial unveiled

Today, the Men Noblesse webzine unveiled its latest issue featuring Mingyu. In the feature, the Seventeen star opens up about his interests, his journey as an idol, working alongside the group members, and more.

For the pictorial, Mingyu dons apparel from the fabulous Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection. The 25-year-old looks stunning with his long hair look. Lately, his gorgeous long locks have been a talking point among the fans, Carats. To complete the look, Mingyu also flaunts Seventeen’s iconic team ring.

Fans dub Mingyu ‘most photogenic idol’

Seventeen fans are taking to social media to gush over Mingyu’s unreal guise and stunning “face card.”

A fan gushes: “Kim Mingyu is probably the most photogenic idol to ever exist on earth He suits EVERY concept.”

A second says: “Is it really kim mingyu photoshoot if they don’t give us a closeup shot of his face!”

A third pens: “God really took his time when he made Kim Mingyu just look at him!”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Shriya Swami
@https://twitter.com/shriyaswami_

