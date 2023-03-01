Rosé, Mark Tuan and Moon Ga-young grace the Saint Laurent show during PFW

BLACKPINK star Rosé and GOT7’s Mark Tuan attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week 2023. Along with the K-Pop icons, K-Drama star Moon Ga-young was also spotted at the fabulous event.

As Paris Fashion Week is underway, luxury fashion houses and celebrities from across the globe are bringing their A-game to the star-studded affair.

From Dua Lipa and Natalia Dyer to BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Mark Tuan, the Saint Laurent show was another celebrated fashion night. Let’s take a look at how the K-Pop icons stole the spotlight.

Rosé is the ‘main event’ at the Saint Laurent show

On February 28, Rosé graced the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. As the proud global ambassador of the luxury brand, the On The Ground crooner was certainly the “main event.”

The BLACKPINK star also warmed hearts with her charming quirks. While attending the photocall, Rosé was asked to take off her coat and pose for the camera. To that, she said, “without the coat? but it’s cold, I’m sorry!” Rosé’s cheeky yet endearing response has quickly gone viral on Twitter.

Mark Tuan turns heads at the YSL show

GOT7 charmer, Mark Tuan, also attended the Saint Laurent show and turned heads thanks to his dapper style and “angelic face.”

A fan gushes: “I can’t imagine who will always be charming and perfect all the time!”

Moon Ga-young stuns in sheer fit

K-Drama star, Moon Ga-young, was also in attendance at the YSL show in Paris. The stunning actress most recently starred in The Interest of Love.

Ga-young donned a gorgeous sheer dress:

