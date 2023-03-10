Jeff Satur and Jaylerr dubbed 'perfect duo' as Thai icons grace Versace show

Jeff Satur and Jaylerr have sent the internet into a frenzy! On March 9, the two popular Thai icons graced the Versace show together in LA, and now have fans begging for a collaboration.

From K-Pop and K-Drama becoming mainstream in the entertainment world to now Thai Drama getting the spotlight, Asian showbiz and culture are thriving. The talented stars have caught the attention of international audiences as well as high-end fashion houses. Thanks to global recognition, we are now getting to see actors and singers from Thailand at prominent fashion events.

Jeff Satur and Jaylerr grace the Versace show

Earlier this year, we got Bright Vachirawit at the Burberry show and Apo Nattawin at Dior’s star-studded affair, to name a few. And now, Jeff Satur and Jaylerr are adding another star to their belts as they strut their way to the Versace FW23 Show.

The singers donned neon shades and totally rocked the unique attire. Jeff sported a dark khaki trenchcoat, paired with a pink blazer and Versace embossed pants. He topped the look with a black handbag and a delicate necklace hugging his bare chest. Jaylerr on the other hand was seen in an Indian red shade blazer, paired with a grey and smoky black striped coat underneath, and completed the look with a white bag.

The event was graced by a number of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities. Jaylerr and Jeff also got photographed with Paris Hilton; Jeff also got clicked with Anne Hathaway and Jaylerr with Wednesday star Hunter Doohan. However, one interaction, in particular, has the fans of K-Pop and Thai showbiz going wild. The stars posed alongside Choi Seung-Hyun aka TOP of Big Bang, one of the greatest K-Pop icons of all time.

Fans beg for a collab – ‘perfect duo’

Following Jeff Satur and Jaylerr attending the Versace show, fans of the Thai heart stealers took to Twitter to gush about the singers gracing the fabulous event. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions about the “perfect duo.”

A fan gushes: “never thought I would get Jeff Satur and Jaylerr in one frame!! Now [collaboration] I want [please].”

