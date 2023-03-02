Win Metawin with global icons leaving fans starstruck - from Song Kang to Minnie

Win Metawin has cemented his position as one of the leading global fashion icons of 2023. From multiple acting projects to becoming a luxury fashion house’s brand ambassador, the star is taking the world by storm.

One of the top actors in Thailand, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, has already touched the sky pertaining to the world of entertainment and showbiz. However, it’s safe to say that Win is just getting started. This year, the 24-year-old added another star to his belt as he became the global brand ambassador for Prada. Win is also set to star in two brand-new Thai dramas, Enigma and Beauty Newbie.

Thanks to his massive impact and popularity, Win Metawin has also continued to grace a number of star-studded affairs. The young star manages to steal the spotlight every time he struts his way to lush events, impressing not only the fans but also the celebrities around him.

As we eagerly await Win’s upcoming projects, let’s take a look at all the global icons Win posed alongside.

Win Metawin strikes a pose with global icons

Last month, Win celebrated his 24th birthday. Despite his busy schedule, the star took the time out to celebrate with his loving fans, Snowballpowers.

This year, the One More Chance crooner has remained booked and busy. Win has become the talk of the internet after attending fashion events and striking a pose with some of the big names of international pop culture.

Milan Fashion Week 2022

Last year, Win sent the internet into a frenzy when he attended the Prada show and met Korean icons, Song Kang and Jaehyun of NCT. As the world of K-Drama, K-Pop, and Thai Drama collided, the fans gushed: “expensive men in one frame.”

OMEGA event with Han So Hee

In 2022, Win and K-Drama royalty, Han So Hee stole the spotlight at the OMEGA Her Time event in Bangkok.

Hangout with Mark Tuan

Earlier this year, Win was spotted hanging out with GOT7 star Mark Tuan as he shared a sweet Instagram story.

Milan Fashion Week 2023

This year, Win once again graced the Prada show as part of Milan Fashion Week. It was extra special as this time he attended as a proud ambassador.

At the show, the 2gether star met the K-Pop group ENHYPEN and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Win also shared the frame with Stormzy, Giveon, and Louis Partridge.

Tiffany & Co event with (G)I-DLE star Minnie

Most recently, Win was spotted at the Tiffany & Co event with Minnie of (G)I-DLE also in attendance.

