Bright Vachirawit releases Saturday Night and fans dub him 'boyfriend material'

Bright Vachirawit is back with a brand new digital single, Saturday Night. The heartthrob is once again warming fans’ hearts as the “perfect boyfriend” in the dreamy new music video starring Bua Nalinthip.

The top Thai drama and showbiz icon recently made headlines when he attended the Burberry show during London Fashion Week. Known for his top-tier style, Bright got dubbed a “cinematic visual.” After completing his ambassador duties, the actor was out and about in the UK enjoying some well-deserved time off work.

Now, the singer is back to making hearts flutter as Bright released Saturday Night. The music video stars the F4 star and popular Thai actress, Bua Nalinthip Sakulongumpai.

RISER MUSIC | YouTube

Bright Vachirawit releases Saturday Night

Bright, 25, and Bua, 33, are setting new date night goals in the music video of Saturday Night.

The retro-style video starts off with a romantic dinner date at a cozy little restaurant, coupled with wine and warm lighting. As midnight creeps in, it’s time to bid farewell but the two don’t wish for the date night to end. From riding the bicycle to listening to music together under the moonlight, the young carefree hearts share sweet moments together like there’s no tomorrow.

During the end credits of the video, Bright is credited as the story-maker and artist for yet another masterpiece.

Saturday Night Lyrics

Saturday Night is a perfect song that conveys the innocent wavering emotions one gets following their first date. From wanting to get to know the other to hoping the night doesn’t end, the feelings are conveyed flawlessly through the song’s heartfelt lyrics.

Here’s a look at Saturday Night’s romantic lyrics:

It’s a Saturday Night

Stay with me in the moonlight

Let’s spend more time together

If tomorrow you are free

Please don’t rush out and leave

Let tonight be just you and me

Fans dub Bright ‘boyfriend material’

Since the release of the dreamy track, fans can’t help but swoon over Bright being the perfect “boyfriend material.”

A fan references a film: “I feel like the music video of Saturday Night is a subtle nod to bright’s favorite romantic film, About Time.”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

