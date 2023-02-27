Happy birthday Ten! NCT’s multi-talented star, Ten, is celebrating his birthday today. It is extra special as this year marks the ‘golden birthday’ of the star. Let’s look back at Ten’s incredible career and how fans are celebrating the milestone day.

Thai fashion icon Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul aka Ten is a member of one of the most successful groups in K-Pop, NCT, and its Chinese subunit, WayV. Ten has also been showcasing his range of talents as a part of SM’s supergroup, SuperM.

As the star turns 27 today, let’s dive into Ten’s rise to fame and sweet celebrations by fans around the world.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

NCT’s Ten celebrates his ‘golden birthday’

Born on February 27, 1996, in Thailand, Ten is celebrating his 27th birthday this year. Therefore, it marks a golden birthday for the NCT star as he turns 27 on the 27th of this year.

Ten Lee hailed as the ace of K-Pop

Since making his debut in 2016, fans have labeled Ten the ‘ace’ of K-Pop thanks to his versatile dancing skills, stage presence, and stunning vocal range. Not just that, the star can also play multiple instruments, is a talented artist and designer, and can also speak various languages.

Beyond the stage, the Paint Me Naked hitmaker is well known for his unique sense of art that shines as an epitome in his spectacular solo releases.

Last year, Ten released another solo track, Birthday, as a part of SM STATION’s project NCT LAB. From dark and edgy visuals to sensual moves and lyrics, the star delivered yet another masterpiece.

Most recently, Ten also turned heads and stole the spotlight as he attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week 2023. The ‘IT’ boy’s sultry attire and graceful presence became the talk of the internet.

If you’re wondering what’s in store for the top performer this year, you’ll be glad to hear the latest news from the label. Along with NCT’s multiple projects, Ten’s brand new mini album was also announced through the 2023 activities by SM. We already can’t wait!

Fans pour in heartwarming birthday wishes for Ten

Over the years, Ten has been winning hearts with his kind nature and warm personality. To celebrate the star’s special day, the fans, 10velys have sent out heartwarming wishes for Ten. Let’s take a look at some of the sweet messages and birthday projects.

A proud and supportive fan writes:

Stunning birthday ad for Ten at Times Square in New York:

A kind-hearted deed by fans for the animal-loving idol:

Wishing all the love and success to Ten:

How are you celebrating Ten Lee’s birthday this year? Let us know at Forever Geek.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

