Buffy the Vampire Slayer is leaving Hulu but it's available to stream elsewhere

If your comfort show was being removed from your subscribed platform, you’d be pretty mad, right? Luckily, there are currently other places Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming. We confirm if Buffy is leaving Hulu and reveal where to watch the series elsewhere – perhaps Disney Plus is a possibility?

Season 1 debuted in March 1997 and ran for seven seasons until May 2003, spawning a number of novels, comics, and video games.

Created, written, and directed by Joss Whedon, and based on the 1992 movie of the same name, the supernatural drama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, follows the titular vampire hunter and her friends, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, and more.

MORE HULU: Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep 6 to feature a battle on Christmas Night

Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer leaving Hulu?

Yes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be leaving the streaming platform, Hulu, at the end of February.

Fans will have until February 28th, 2023, to finish watching the series before it’s removed from the catalog.

New projects being added to Hulu’s library this month include Impractical Jokers, the documentary Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, and a tonne of movies including I. Robot and How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Buffy fans share their disappointment with Hulu

It’s never easy saying goodbye to your favorite show, especially if you’re halfway through a rewatch and episodes are being pulled from underneath you.

This is why fans thought it was appropriate to share their upset over not finishing the season, but luckily, they have until the end of the month to binge it.

AHHHHHH BUFFY LEAVING HULU SOON AND IM ONLY ON SEASON 3 SOS — Edith (@setingyoufree) February 16, 2023

Buffy leaving Hulu in 12 days pic.twitter.com/AJsoa0aqRZ — c (@dustbutterfIys) February 16, 2023

Where to watch Buffy – Is it streaming on Disney Plus?

The Buffy fandom will be relieved to know that Buffy the Vampire Slayer already has a new home on Disney Plus.

All seven seasons of the show are currently available to stream via the Star section on Disney Plus.

Alternatively, episodes of Buffy can be purchased from Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and the Sky Store for British fans.

Horror fans may also want to check out Halloween Ends, the latest installment in the titular franchise, starring James Jude Courtney – who also starred in Buffy.

Are u guys gonna watch buffy on disney plus?? ?? pic.twitter.com/hQkhL97BCu — gabriele (@bangelover) January 28, 2021

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all