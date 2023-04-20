Within the final 10 minutes of The Mandalorian season 3, we gained two crucial pieces of information. We learned that Djarin is actually Mando’s first name and we were also told that the Mandalorian had a teacher and we discuss how his mentor could have been the comic book character, Tobbi Dala, and provide a recap of the episode including Din Grogu’s new name.

Star Wars fans were left speechless during the season finale when Moff Gideon broke the Darksaber, and we previously discussed if the weapon was really destroyed.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

The Mandalorian Chapter 24 recap

During the final ten minutes of the season 3 finale, Mando officially adopts Grogu as his son and requests for him to become his apprentice since he is still too young to take the creed.

Grogu was then added to the Song and became, Din Grogu, backed by the support of the other Mandalorians.

The Armorer then said the following to Djarin:

“You must leave Mandalore and take your apprentice on his journeys, just as your teacher did for you.”

The Mandalorian – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

Din Djarin’s teacher could have been Tobbi Dala.

We know that Din Djarin was rescued from the planet Aq Vetina during an attack by Separatist battle droids and taken into the Children of the Watch as a foundling and trained in the Fighting Corps.

While there have been many Mandalorians before Djarin, and worthy of being his teacher, Inverse suggested that Djarin’s teacher could have been one of the first Mandalorians, Tobbi Dala.

Tobbi first appeared in the Marvel Comics Star Wars comic run back in 1982, written by David Michelinie with illustrations by Gene Day.

Even though Tobbi’s story takes place in a non-canon comic and his backstory later had to be retconned, this Mandalorian is a prominent figure in Mandalorian history and would have been in his prime while Djarin was being trained.

Much like Boba Fett has Fennec Shand, Tobbi has Fenn Shysa, and one narrative saw Tobbi and Leia Organa get captured and imprisoned in the City of Bone, which required Fenn to save them both.

Judging by character descriptions, Tobbi was a selfless man who enjoyed the small things in life, but his patriotism to Mandalore was unmatched.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all