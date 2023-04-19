Mando and Grogu have completed their season 3 mission and we confirm if the antagonist, Moff Gideon, dies during The Mandalorian finale. We also provide a recap of who dies and who makes it out alive.

The season 3 finale offered some high-octane action for fans and we previously confirmed if there was a post-credits scene to stick around for.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

Does Moff Gideon die in The Mandalorian finale?

Yes, Moff Gideon does die during The Mandalorian season 3 finale, and despite a fan theory about the villain’s clones becoming a reality, these clones were also destroyed in quick succession.

After sparring with Bo-Katan and destroying the Darksaber, Mando and Grogu come to the rescue and battle against the foe.

Already outnumbered, the ship that Axe Woves was driving into the forge came crashing down on Moff and our heroes.

While Moff disappeared into the burning fire, Grogu was able to use force to shield himself, Mando, and Bo-Katan from the inferno.

Moff Gideon is now presumed dead along with his many clones, but even though he disappeared into the fire, the lack of a body has driven some fans to think the villain may have survived.

Who dies and who survives during The Mandalorian season 3 finale?

Star Wars fans will be glad to hear that none of the heroes die during the season 3 finale.

Axe Woves managed to escape the crashing ship just in time and Bo-Katan and The Armorer managed to escape with their fleet as well alongside the survivors they found on Mandalore.

The only major loss we suffered as fans this season was the downfall of Paz Vizsla last week in the penultimate episode of season 3, when he sacrificed himself against the Praetorian Guards in order to let the other Mandalorians escape.

In addition to Moff Gideon, his group of Dark Troopers and his three Praetorian Guards all died at the hands of the Mandalorians.

When will The Mandalorian Season 4 air?

Jon Favreau previously confirmed to BFM TV (via Variety) that season 4 had already been written, however, Disney has still to confirm if the series will continue.

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Going by the show’s previous release pattern, fans can expect season 4 of The Mandalorian to air around late 2024. Seasons 1 and 2 had one year between them and then there was a three-year gap between seasons 2 and 3 because of the pandemic.

Furthermore, a movie helmed by Dave Filoni was previously announced at Star Wars Celebration, which revealed that Mando and Grogu’s story would conclude within this movie instead of the Disney Plus series.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

