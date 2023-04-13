Moff Gideon's Dark Trooper persona from The Mandalorian explained
During the penultimate episode, Star Wars fans were thrilled to see the return of Giancarlo Esposito’s, Moff Gideon, but he had a drastic fashion upgrade. We explain the villain’s Dark Trooper persona from The Mandalorian and discuss the suit’s evolution through Star Wars lore.
Following last week’s plethora of cameos, Chapter 23 also has its fair share of guest stars, including veteran actor and video game VA, Charles Parnell.
Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**
The Mandalorian Chapter 23 recap
During the cold open of The Mandalorian Chapter 23, we learned that Elia Kane was indeed an Imperial spy, who discussed The Mandalorians regrouping with Moff Gideon.
We then cut to Moff discussing a plan forward with the Shadow Council and he also ordered himself a trio of Praetorians as bodyguards.
When Din Djarin and Bo-Katan rallied the Mandalorians to retake the Great Forge on Mandalore, they were quickly ambushed by Moff’s forces.
After a majority of the Mandalorians had to retreat, Din was taken captive as Moff appeared wearing a Dark Trooper suit.
Moff Gideon’s Dark Trooper explained
Moff’s suit resembles that of his previously seen Dark Trooper platoon, sporting the look of a black-plated droid with a similar shape to the white Stormtrooper design. However, this next generation suit is made from beskar alloy.
The villain’s suit was inspired by the third-generation Dark Trooper droids, created by the Imperial Department of Military Research, and was a somewhat experimental design.
The Dark Troopers were originally created to encase human soldiers in battle, however, the human element became a weakness to the Empire and they were replaced by actual droids.
Their armor is able to protect against blaster fire and flamethrowers, however, it is still weak against lightsabers.
These droids were previously mentioned in Star Wars graphic novels and Galaxy of Heroes, before making their live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2.
The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 cast
Simon Kassianides and Mercedes Varnado returned this week as Axe Woves and Koska Reeves to assist in the retaking of the Great Forge.
New additions include Brian Gleeson and Xander Berkely alongside director, Taika Waititi, returning for a small spot as the droid, IG-12.
Additionally, Jonny Coyne, Marco Khan, Jodi Long, and joined the cast to play the string of Warlords.
Below is the full cast from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7:
- Pedro Pascal – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian
- Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze
- Simon Kassianides – Axe Woves
- Mercedes Varnado – Koska Reeves
- Carl Weathers – Greek Karga
- Emily Swallow – The Armorer
- Giancarlo Esposito – Moff Gideon
- Xander Berkely – Gilas Pellaeon
- Brian Gleeson – Brendol Hux
- Charles Parnell – Survivor Captain
- Charles Baker – Survivor Scout
- Taika Waititi – IG-12
- Shirley Henderson – Anzellan Crew
- Parvesh Cheena – Nevarro Copper Droid
- Wesley Kimmel – Ragnar
