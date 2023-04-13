Moff Gideon's Dark Trooper persona from The Mandalorian explained

During the penultimate episode, Star Wars fans were thrilled to see the return of Giancarlo Esposito’s, Moff Gideon, but he had a drastic fashion upgrade. We explain the villain’s Dark Trooper persona from The Mandalorian and discuss the suit’s evolution through Star Wars lore.

Following last week’s plethora of cameos, Chapter 23 also has its fair share of guest stars, including veteran actor and video game VA, Charles Parnell.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

The Mandalorian Chapter 23 recap

During the cold open of The Mandalorian Chapter 23, we learned that Elia Kane was indeed an Imperial spy, who discussed The Mandalorians regrouping with Moff Gideon.

We then cut to Moff discussing a plan forward with the Shadow Council and he also ordered himself a trio of Praetorians as bodyguards.

When Din Djarin and Bo-Katan rallied the Mandalorians to retake the Great Forge on Mandalore, they were quickly ambushed by Moff’s forces.

After a majority of the Mandalorians had to retreat, Din was taken captive as Moff appeared wearing a Dark Trooper suit.

Moff Gideon’s Dark Trooper explained

Moff’s suit resembles that of his previously seen Dark Trooper platoon, sporting the look of a black-plated droid with a similar shape to the white Stormtrooper design. However, this next generation suit is made from beskar alloy.

The villain’s suit was inspired by the third-generation Dark Trooper droids, created by the Imperial Department of Military Research, and was a somewhat experimental design.

The Dark Troopers were originally created to encase human soldiers in battle, however, the human element became a weakness to the Empire and they were replaced by actual droids.

Their armor is able to protect against blaster fire and flamethrowers, however, it is still weak against lightsabers.

These droids were previously mentioned in Star Wars graphic novels and Galaxy of Heroes, before making their live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 cast

Simon Kassianides and Mercedes Varnado returned this week as Axe Woves and Koska Reeves to assist in the retaking of the Great Forge.

New additions include Brian Gleeson and Xander Berkely alongside director, Taika Waititi, returning for a small spot as the droid, IG-12.

Additionally, Jonny Coyne, Marco Khan, Jodi Long, and joined the cast to play the string of Warlords.

Below is the full cast from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7:

Pedro Pasca l – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian

l – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze

– Bo-Katan Kryze Simon Kassianides – Axe Woves

– Axe Woves Mercedes Varnado – Koska Reeves

– Koska Reeves Carl Weathers – Greek Karga

– Greek Karga Emily Swallow – The Armorer

– The Armorer Giancarlo Esposito – Moff Gideon

– Moff Gideon Xander Berkely – Gilas Pellaeon

– Gilas Pellaeon Brian Gleeson – Brendol Hux

– Brendol Hux Charles Parnell – Survivor Captain

– Survivor Captain Charles Baker – Survivor Scout

– Survivor Scout Taika Waitit i – IG-12

i – IG-12 Shirley Henderson – Anzellan Crew

– Anzellan Crew Parvesh Cheena – Nevarro Copper Droid

– Nevarro Copper Droid Wesley Kimmel – Ragnar

By Jo Craig

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

