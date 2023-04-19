That’s a wrap for Din Djarin and Grogu this season and we confirm if The Mandalorian Chapter 24, the finale, has a post-credits scene, provide a season 3 episode 8 recap and discuss season 4 possibilities.

The season 3 finale stayed with the Mandalorians at the Great Forge and we previously discussed what the treasured location was to the clan.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

Does The Mandalorian Chapter 24 have a post-credits scene? Season 3 episode 8 recap

No, The Mandalorian Chapter 24 does not have a post-credits scene, despite this being the finale, and fans didn’t hold back in sharing their “waiting” memes for an end-credits scene that never came.

Season 2 gifted fans an end-credits scene that teased the arrival of Boba Fett in the bounty hunter’s own series on Disney Plus.

This time, The Mandalorian season 3 concludes with Mando and Grogu sitting on their patch of land given to them by Greef Karga – as previously promised – and it’s clear Din Djarin will be returning to his bounty hunter roots with Din Grogu as his apprentice.

Bo-Katan and the fleet successfully managed to retake the Great Forge of Mandalore and reignite it in time to swear in the young Mandalorian we first saw back in episode 1.

Has The Mandalorian Season 4 been renewed?

Jon Favreau previously confirmed to BFM TV (via Variety) that he wrote material for season 4 while season 3 was still in post-production, confirming that a fourth season is intended to move forward despite no official confirmation from Disney yet:

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Fans previously believed that season 3 would end on a cliffhanger, building towards Moff Gideon’s higher place in the Empire, but that arc rose and concluded rather quickly during the season 3 finale.

Attention will now turn to the Ahsoka series next in line to premiere on Disney Plus for an idea of what season 4 will be about.

Mando and Grogu’s story will conclude in a movie

During Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm head, Kathleen Kennedy, announced a number of Star Wars projects, including a new film helmed by veteran Star Wars executive producer, Dave Filoni.

It was revealed that this movie would conclude Din Djarin and Grogu’s arc, instead of their end being shown within the Disney Plus show.

This suggests season 4 will, once again, focus more on the Mandalorians as a whole coming together to rebel against the Empire.

The New Republic was also confirmed to be one of Filoni’s main points of focus in the Mandalorian feature film, and now we know Mando and Din Grogu will be joining the New Republic as freelance workers.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

