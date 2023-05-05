Dr. Romantic Season 3 debuted on Disney Plus last weekend with its first two episodes. Now, it is time for us to find out when Episodes 3 & 4 of the K-drama get released globally.

Every fan was delighted to see their favorite teacher Kim on the screens after waiting for a long time. Moreover, he is seen performing surgery in a challenging situation in the early moments of the latest season, which was no less than a treat to the eyes waiting to see him since the conclusion of the second season.

In the first two episodes, we get to see a complicated situation for the surgery team as they operate on a boat. It would be thrilling to see whether more experienced surgeons will join them or if they have to do the job all by themselves.

When will Episodes 3 & 4 of Dr. Romantic Season 3 get released?

Dr. Romantic Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 will get released on Friday, May 5, 2023, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, on the SBS network at 10:00 PM KST. Here’s the release time at which the new episodes of the drama series will arrive on Disney Plus:

The new season of Dr. Romantic received higher ratings comparatively to the previous seasons

Dr. Romantic had a colossal fandom since the premiere of the first episode of its first season, making it the most-watched K-Drama in 2016. After that, when season 2 came, the fans showered the same amount of love on the season as the first one. A few fans also revealed that both seasons made them feel they were watching two entirely different shows.

However, now that the tv series has returned to the screens with a third season, we must say that with the opening episodes, it has already become a fan favorite. On top of that, the premiere episode had more viewers tuning into the network when compared to the premieres of the first two seasons. Additionally, it has also become the most popular K-Drama with the most viewership than any other weekend show on the SBS network.

