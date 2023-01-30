We know how frustrating it is to wait all week for a new episode to drop only to be told that it’s unavailable at the time of viewing and we explain a quick fix for Prime Video subscribers struggling to watch The Last of Us episode through their HBO Max add-on.

Viewers stateside can watch new episodes of The Last of Us via HBO’s official channel or through an HBO Max subscription. Prime Video is also an option via the HBO Max channel add-on, and British viewers can catch new episodes on Sky and Now TV.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Quick fix: The Last of Us episode 3 is unavailable through Prime Video

The Last of Us fans took to Twitter last night to complain that episode 3 was unavailable to stream through Prime Video at the time of airing.

The HBO Max channel has become a significant part of Amazon’s Prime Video catalog, which users can take advantage of for an extra $14.99 per month.

Many users using this method complained that episode 3 stated “this video is unavailable” up to 17 minutes past the air date.

There have been no further complaints since then, suggesting this has been fixed for most, but one Twitter user offered a quick fix for subscribers to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Emily Venida presented a solution to angered fans by suggesting they log in through the HBO Max app instead of Amazon and select the Prime Video channel as the provider – a fix that seemed to work for many people.

Amazon Prime nor HBO Max responded to the situation on their official platforms.

Login through HBO Max app instead of through prime. Select Prime Video Channel as your provider and it will work — Emily (@EmilyVenida) January 30, 2023

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max, with each installment released on Sundays.

HBO’s release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced, and episode 4 is scheduled to release on February 5, 2023.

Season 2 of the series is now confirmed to be in the works, which will adapt the brutal sequel to Naughty Dog’s video game staple, and Florence Pugh has been fan cast to play Abby.

