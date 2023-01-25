Movies & Television

Is Netflix's Lockwood & Co based on a book?

By Jo Craig

Luke Treadaway plays The Golden Blade in Lockwood & Co
Lockwood & Co - Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is known for commissioning a number of adaptations, alongside its catalog of original shows and documentaries and we confirm if Lockwood & Co is based on a book.

A number of early reviews have already praised the series for its sense of adventure and chemistry between characters, mixed with the right dose of “British charm,” reported by The Telegraph.

Directed and written by Joe Cornish for Netflix, the British detective thriller, Lockwood & Co, follows a group of teenagers who make a start-up ghost-hunting business based in London.

Is Lockwood & Co based on a book series?

Yes, Lockwood & Co is based on a 2013 book series of the same name by British fantasy and fiction writer, Jonathan Stroud.

The book series is made up of five releases, with the first published back in 2013, ten years ago, and the last being released in 2017.

Below is a list of all five books:

  • The Screaming Staircase
  • The Whispering Skull
  • The Hollow Boy
  • The Creeping Shadow
  • The Empty Grave

Each novel has received multiple awards and nominations, with the first novel, The Screaming Staircase, winning the Cybils Award and Goodreads choice award.

Lockwood & Co – Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Lockwood & Co season 1 release date and episode count

Lockwood & Co is scheduled to release on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Midnight PT on Netflix.

Lockwood & Co season 1 is confirmed to have eight episodes in its entirety, with all installments dropping simultaneously on the aforementioned release date.

Since the show is based on a book series, there is a high chance that the show will continue into season 2, as it has not been billed as a limited series.

We compiled an episode guide to the series, so you can keep up to date with episode titles once they are announced by Netflix.

Lockwood & Co – Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know