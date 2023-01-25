Netflix is known for commissioning a number of adaptations, alongside its catalog of original shows and documentaries and we confirm if Lockwood & Co is based on a book.

A number of early reviews have already praised the series for its sense of adventure and chemistry between characters, mixed with the right dose of “British charm,” reported by The Telegraph.

Directed and written by Joe Cornish for Netflix, the British detective thriller, Lockwood & Co, follows a group of teenagers who make a start-up ghost-hunting business based in London.

Is Lockwood & Co based on a book series?

Yes, Lockwood & Co is based on a 2013 book series of the same name by British fantasy and fiction writer, Jonathan Stroud.

The book series is made up of five releases, with the first published back in 2013, ten years ago, and the last being released in 2017.

Below is a list of all five books:

The Screaming Staircase

The Whispering Skull

The Hollow Boy

The Creeping Shadow

The Empty Grave

Each novel has received multiple awards and nominations, with the first novel, The Screaming Staircase, winning the Cybils Award and Goodreads choice award.

Lockwood & Co – Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Lockwood & Co is scheduled to release on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Midnight PT on Netflix.

Lockwood & Co season 1 is confirmed to have eight episodes in its entirety, with all installments dropping simultaneously on the aforementioned release date.

Since the show is based on a book series, there is a high chance that the show will continue into season 2, as it has not been billed as a limited series.

We compiled an episode guide to the series, so you can keep up to date with episode titles once they are announced by Netflix.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

