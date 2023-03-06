Jeff Satur celebrates his 28th birthday with a special event and live stream

Happy birthday to Jeff Satur! To make his 28th extra special, the star will be holding a special event and live stream for his fans, Saturdayss. Ahead of the birthday live stream, let’s take a look at Jeff’s impressive acting and music career, and how the fans are pouring in wishes for the star.

Thai drama star and talented singer, Jeff Satur, is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The star has become a Thai pop sensation since starring in the hit 2022 BL series, KinnPorsche. From Hide to Stranger, the singer has also given us a bunch of fabulous tracks to swoon over.

To celebrate Jeff’s birthday, we dive into the star’s impressive acting and music career. We further also share the event and live stream details.

Jeff Satur’s rise to fame

Jeff has been making waves both in the world of acting and singing. The actor played the role of the utterly mysterious and charming character, Kim, in the KinnPorsche series. Since then, the 28-year-old has been reeling in old and new fans alike. His earlier acting works also include He She It and Love Area.

Jeff has prospered as an incredibly talented singer and songwriter too. He is the voice behind the BL series’ massive hit and heart-melting OST, Why Don’t You Stay. The music video has gathered a whopping 38 million views on YouTube since its release. Most recently, Jeff released his collaboration track with Korean singer and music producer, Shaun.

Last year, Jeff and his KinnPorsche co-star, Barcode Tin, became one of the most loved on-screen pairings. So much so, fans were left begging for a brand-new show with them as main leads. And the prayers finally got answered. This year, Jeff and Barcode are set to appear in their very own upcoming series, Wuju Bakery.

Jeff celebrates his birthday with an event and live stream

To celebrate Jeff Satur’s day, the star will greet his fans at the Union Mall in Bangkok from 6-8 PM on March 6. Wayfer Records have also announced a special live stream for international fans.

The live stream will take place today at 6 PM local Bangkok time on Jeff Satur’s Facebook page. Here’s a look at the international times:

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 4:30 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 11 AM

Eastern Time (ET) – 6 AM

Central Time (CT) – 5 AM

Pacific Time (PT) – 3 AM

Fans pour in wishes for Jeff

Jeff’s fans, Saturdayss, have taken to social media to celebrate the stars’ birthday. Let’s take a look at some of the heartwarming wishes and projects.

