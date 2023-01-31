Netflix's One Piece live-action budget reportedly matches Marvel films

We have a confirmed cast and now we’ve got our first look at a poster for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series and we explore the budget behind the highly anticipated adaptation.

Netflix’s official Twitter account shared the first poster for the One Piece series on January 30, 2023, and a trailer is predicted to follow soon.

Developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for Netflix and based on the ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a live-action adaptation following the Straw Hat Pirates and their mission to discover the legendary “One Piece” treasure.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action budget

Richard Bridgland, the production designer on Netflix’s One Piece show, gave a lecture last year that surfaced on Twitter, where the professional discussed the adaptation’s budget saying the following:

“On a big film, the main unit crew will cost anywhere between 180 thousand to 250K thousand a day. And we’re talking about a big Marvel movie, the production I am working on at the moment. If they get held up a half an hour, you can calculate that cost.”

Bridgland directly compared One Piece’s budget to a Marvel movie, such as Avengers: Endgame, which suggests Netflix has gone all out on the adaptation.

Oro Japan 1 also shared on Twitter that the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the set of One Piece and stated it was the” largest Netflix production in Africa” when it comes to “scale and budget.”

In a recent lecture, Richard Bridgland, the production designer for @onepiecenetflix, said the budget of the show is comparable to a Marvel movie! ? pic.twitter.com/uegp5qxb0s — Logy Dogy ?? (@dogy_logy) May 20, 2022

One Piece set sneak peek – Where is the live-action being filmed?

The One Piece live-action is confirmed to be filmed in South Africa, as stated in a behind-the-scenes video of the various sets being built.

Filming is primarily taking place around the Cape Town Film Studios, with a majority of the series being filmed within these controlled sets.

As part of Netflix Geeked Week, the platform gave fans an exclusive look at many of the live-action sets being built, including Partys Bar and the Baratie.

The video showed various time-lapses of the epic sets, which will ultimately bring the anime to life in live-action form in the end.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Netflix’s One Piece will release in 2023.

