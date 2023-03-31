Cosplay & Culture

Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin turn heads as they grace Dior show together

By Shriya Swami

Dior Fall 2023 Show In Mumbai - Arrivals
Photo by Rubina A. Khan/Getty Images

Thai darlings Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin attended the Dior show in Mumbai this week. The on-screen power pair made sure to turn heads as they graced the star-studded event together.

With the rise of interest in K-Pop and K-Drama culture, the sphere of Thai Drama and swoon-worthy BL series have also quickly caught fans’ attention. Last year, Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat stole hearts after starring in the BL series KinnPorsche. Thanks to the action-packed drama and the lead stars’ steamy romance, the show made its way to the top and ranked number one for the best Thai BL series of 2022.

Since then Mile and Apo have gained global recognition and love from fans around the world. 2023 has already started on a successful note for the show’s frontmen. Mile previously graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. While Apo attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 during PFW.

As the stars brought their A-game to the league of both acting and fashion, fans had been eagerly waiting to watch the two grace an esteemed event together. To fans’ delight, the day finally arrived.

Mile and Apo grace Dior show together

On March 30 Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin attended the Dior Fall 2023 Show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. In attendance were renowned celebrities – from Cara Delevingne to Simone Ashley, and Bollywood A-listers including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and cricketer Virat Kholi.

As Apo and Mile strutted their way to the star-studded affair, the fans of the Thai sweethearts gathered outside the venue to offer their love and support. The actors made sure to greet their fans turning it into a heart-touching moment.

Fans swoon over the ‘hot’ pair

The power pair who made KinnPorsche a massive success is truly a sight to behold when they’re spotted at an event together.

Let’s take a look at how the proud fans of Mile and Apo reacted following the Dior show.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Diablo IV | Open Beta Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Chant | Story Trailer
Shriya Swami
@https://twitter.com/shriyaswami_

Shriya Swami joined as the Social Media Editor for Entertainment after graduating with First Class BSc (Hons) in Business Management, and MSc in Marketing from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge. She started off her career with a finance and marketing internship and then found her passion in the media industry. She has been working as a social editor and feature writer. When not working, she can be found obsessing over Asian celebrities and showbiz. Shriya is all about exploring the K-World and global entertainment culture. She is an avid snowglobe collector too!

Read more of Shriya's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know