Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin turn heads as they grace Dior show together

Thai darlings Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin attended the Dior show in Mumbai this week. The on-screen power pair made sure to turn heads as they graced the star-studded event together.

With the rise of interest in K-Pop and K-Drama culture, the sphere of Thai Drama and swoon-worthy BL series have also quickly caught fans’ attention. Last year, Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat stole hearts after starring in the BL series KinnPorsche. Thanks to the action-packed drama and the lead stars’ steamy romance, the show made its way to the top and ranked number one for the best Thai BL series of 2022.

Since then Mile and Apo have gained global recognition and love from fans around the world. 2023 has already started on a successful note for the show’s frontmen. Mile previously graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. While Apo attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 during PFW.

As the stars brought their A-game to the league of both acting and fashion, fans had been eagerly waiting to watch the two grace an esteemed event together. To fans’ delight, the day finally arrived.

Mile and Apo grace Dior show together

On March 30 Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin attended the Dior Fall 2023 Show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. In attendance were renowned celebrities – from Cara Delevingne to Simone Ashley, and Bollywood A-listers including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and cricketer Virat Kholi.

As Apo and Mile strutted their way to the star-studded affair, the fans of the Thai sweethearts gathered outside the venue to offer their love and support. The actors made sure to greet their fans turning it into a heart-touching moment.

Fans swoon over the ‘hot’ pair

The power pair who made KinnPorsche a massive success is truly a sight to behold when they’re spotted at an event together.

Let’s take a look at how the proud fans of Mile and Apo reacted following the Dior show.

READ NEXT: Win Metawin and Prim Chanikarn send temperature soaring after latest photoshoot

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all