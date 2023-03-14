Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin's 'cowboy' airport fashion sends fans into frenzy

Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin are bringing their A-game in fashion with their latest airport looks. The Thai darlings were recently spotted rocking a dashing “cowboy” fit. Let’s take a look at how fans can’t stop gushing over the matching attire.

Thai Drama actors Mile and Apo continue to leave fans starstruck with their incredible chemistry both on and off the screen. Since starring in the 2022 BL series KinnPorsche, the stars’ popularity is touching the sky. The actors became the talk of the internet thanks to their flawless portrayal of Kinn and Porsche in the mafia romance trope.

2023 has already started on a high note for the fan-favorite pair. Mile and Apo have continued to grace a range of magazine covers, modeled for luxury brands, and also attended prominent fashion events. Earlier this year, Mile graced the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. On the other hand, Apo shined at the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

Be On Cloud | YouTube

Mile and Apo rock ‘cowboy’ airport fashion

Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin recently traveled to South Korea and were spotted rocking matching airport outfits. Both the stars donned a stunning shade of brown, Mile donned a dark velvet jacket paired with a white shirt embossed with a rose flower. While Apo rocked a cool brown leather jacket, he too paired it with a white T-shirt. However, Apo’s dashing cowboy hat certainly stole the spotlight.

Fans gush over matching fit

As Apo and Mile strutted their way, fans understandably gushed about their matching attire. We have put together some of the fan reactions that precisely sum up how fans are feeling.

Mile’s sweet gesture quickly went viral:

Some fans refer to the Brokeback Mountain film:

A stunning fanart:

READ NEXT: Top 10 Thai fashion icons who are set to dominate in 2023

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all